The Florida Law Group Welcomes Robert Samartin

TAMPA, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob recently joined Florida Law Group as a senior litigation attorney, with 30 years of experience trying cases in Florida's courts. Born and raised in Morristown, NJ, he is a graduate of St. Leo University and the Nova Southeastern Shepard Broad School of Law. Through the years Rob has been active with the HCBA, NACDLA, HCACDL, TBTLA, Hillsborough County GAL Pro Bono program, Tampa Chamber of Commerce, The Italian Club, Palma Ceia Little League and the YMCA Youth Soccer League.

Rob's first five years of practice were spent defending the rights of citizens accused of wrongdoing in State and Federal courts. He has spent the last 25 years exclusively fighting for, and safeguarding the rights of, individuals and their families who have suffered death or traumatic injury as the result of the negligence of others. Throughout his career Rob has secured numerous six and seven figure verdicts and/or settlements for families whose lives are shattered by reckless individuals or corporations.

$1 million - 7 year old girl who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a head on collision.

Significant recovery - wrongful death of a 4 year old boy w/ latent heart condition on a thrill ride at a popular hospitality destination. Rob brought one of the first causes of action in the nation for negligent emergency response for failure to have readily accessible Automated External Defibrillators (AED) on or around defendant's rides.

Significant recovery - this tragic situation repeated itself a little more than a year after the first incident. Wrongful death of a 13 year old boy w/ latent heart condition, exiting a ride. As a result of this litigation, placement of AEDs on or around all thrill rides has become the industry standard.

$1.15 million - lumbar disc injury in an automobile rear end collision. Fairly standard injury with the court allowing punitive damages for defendant corporation's behavior before and after the accident.

$5 million - products liability claim against auto manufacturer. Two servicemen crashed into highway median and their pickup caught fire. Negligent design of gas tank/bladder. Multiple skin grafting operations for third degree burns.

$1.25 million - wrongful death as a result of a motorcycle crash. Case was complicated by the comparitive negligence of the decedent who was travelling at 30 miles over the speed limit.

Rob and his wife, Julie, are married 26 years and have a recent FSU graduate and two current Seminoles.

