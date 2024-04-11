Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs Aktie [Valor: 2281095 / ISIN: HK0027032686]
11.04.2024 04:15:11

The First Thai Super Star Solo Concert 'BILLKIN TEMPO TOUR 2024' Held Successfully in Galaxy Arena

Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs
5.16 USD -0.66%
EQS Newswire / 11/04/2024 / 04:15 CET/CEST

Macau's newest and largest indoor arena becoming the hottest spot for international superstars, attracting music buffs from Thailand and across the globe with impressive lineup of performances

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2024 - Thai actor and singer Billkin succeeded his first solo concert "BILLKIN TEMPO TOUR 2024" at Galaxy Arena, Macau's newest and largest indoor venue. On the night of the show, the rising superstar treated fans to a captivating performance with over 20 of his hit songs, including "Daily Magic", "Mr.Everything," and "FIRE BOY". With his flawless vocals echoing through the high quality surround sound system at Galaxy Arena, local and international fans were immersed in Billkin's unique musical universe. The concert culminated in a rousing rendition of "Always Beautiful" marking a triumphant close to Billkin's solo concert in Macau.

478487-gala-1-jpg-550x.jpeg
"BILLKIN TEMPO TOUR 2024 IN MACAU" took fans on a musical utopia adventure at Galaxy Arena, marking the great success of the Billkin's first solo concert in Macau.

Billkin expressed his excitement about staging his first solo concert in Macau and performing at the city's newest and largest venue. He felt honored and was happy to meet his fans from around Asia in Macau. It was a very special night for him to be with his fans from many countries around the world at the Galaxy Arena. Most of the shows were similar to his previous concerts, but the atmosphere in Macau was unique and different from other cities.

478486-gala-2-jpg-550x.jpeg
478485-gala-3-jpg-550x.jpeg
Local music lovers and fans who traveled from various corners of the globe converged in Macau to fully immerse themselves in the unique musical universe of Billkin.

"I'd like to thank my fans for their constant support. It's a very exciting experience for me to perform at this biggest and newest arena in Macau. The grandeur of the venue, the facilities, the stage, and the production team's devotion have impressed me," Billkin said. "I hope the concert made my international fans happy like me. I was delighted to hear them sing along in Thai. I felt their great love for me. It is not easy to remember lyrics that are not in your language. But my fans could do it and sang along impressively."

478484-gala-4-jpg-550x.jpeg
Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort, covers 1.1 million square meters of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau.

As the landmark of art and entertainment in Macau, Galaxy Arena is the rising hot spot for entertainment buffs, dishing out nonstop thrills for globetrotting tourists. Since its grand opening last year, the venue has been rocking with sold-out concerts by international stars such as the world-renowned K-Pop superstar BLACKPINK, global megastar Jackson Wang and American rock band One Republic. The 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena is nestled with Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort, covers 1.1 million square meters of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau, including 8 award-winning world-class luxury hotels, 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck, over 120 dining options and award-winning luxury lifestyle shopping destination, Galaxy Promenade. It is a spectacular location for travelers from Thailand and around the world, offering the best of leisure memory with its "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy, serving guests to experience the true warmth and intuitive hospitality of Asia.

478459-GA-Exterior-jpg-550x.jpeg
Galaxy Arena, the landmark of art and entertainment in Macau, has been dedicated to delivering endless charm and fun to travelers from all over the world. Since its grand opening last year, it has drawn a string of international performances, including the world-renowned K-Pop superstar BLACKPINK, global megastar Jackson Wang and American rock band One Republic.


Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular

Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau and Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit , and .

News Source: Galaxy Macau

11/04/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
