09.10.2019 20:00:00

The first International Sigma Anti-Bonding Calcium Symposium (ISACS 2019) by CBHI

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calcium & Bone Health Institute (CBHI) held International Sigma Anti-Bonding Calcium Symposium (ISACS) 2019 at Executive Plaza Hotel in Vancouver, Canada on September 23-24 for two days. The purpose of symposium was to discuss and share the knowledge of the various measures to develop healthy bone and to prevent calcium-related diseases. The theme of this year was "The Secret of Reversible Bone Health".

"While serving as the president of CBHI which conducts intensive research about the significance of calcium for the human body, I thought of a place where researchers and professors come together to share their knowledge and create synergy effect in their research field," said Dr. Paul Lee, the ISACS Chair. "I am very grateful that we could start the first Symposium in Vancouver, Canada. I hope more people be aware of the importance of bone health and the available solutions for their bodies."

The speakers included researchers, professors, dentists, pharmacists, businessmen and patients. People from U.S.A., Canada, Korea, China, Indonesia, and Japan attended in the event. The topics by speakers ranged from cancer, bone, dental treatment, and arrhythmias, to diabetes. Testimonials by patients with SAC treatment were also presented.

SAC (Sigma Anti-Bonding Calcium) calcium was invented by Dr. Paul Lee in 2009. The atomic orbitals of SAC calcium molecule have sigma anti-bonding and therefore, easily separated into atoms in the water, absorbed in the body in the ionic form, Ca++. It is 200 times more soluble in water and has shown up to 80% bone mineral density increase in thousands of people. SAC calcium awakens body's dormant response and the process is fully natural without side effect.

As the first ISACS 2019 was successfully held, CBHI plans to hold the event internationally following years.

About CBHI
Calcium and Bone Health Institute (CBHI) is Canada based research organization that has invented Sigma Anti-bonding Calcium (SAC). It has partnership with many universities and research organizations. Its invented SAC calcium was tried by thousands of people with great responses from their bodies. It continues to research on many challenging diseases such as osteoporosis, cancer, stem cell, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and more.

SOURCE CBHI

