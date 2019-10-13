13.10.2019 06:00:00

The First Huion Tablet of Inspiroy Dial Series, Q620M was Unveiled at Hong Kong Electronics Fair

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huion Animation Technology participated in Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2019 to showcase its latest graphic input devices. The first Huion tablet of Inspiroy Dial series, as well as the winner of Taiwan Golden Pin Design Award 2019, Q620M was available there for users to have a firsthand experience.

Inspiroy Dial Q620M that features a dial controller will bring users a creative experience. Dial controller offer the shortcuts to facilitate the workflow and increase the productivity in daily work. Artists can use dial controller to fine-tune the brushes, adjust the canvas, pick the colors and undo every line that they're not satisfied with in the mainstream drawing software. While in the office, users might scroll through the articles as well as zoom in/out freely while browsing through the website. For video editors, they can even use dial controller as a video tool to pause or scrub through videos. Rotate it and explore boundless possibilities. Dial controller will redefine the way we create.

Apart from the dial controller, there are many other functions that will fulfill users' expectations. 266PPS report rate ensures a smooth drawing experience without any lagging or broken lines, and no matter how fast the users draw, pen movement can be captured instantly. 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity enables every line input to be rendered more naturally as the width of the lines varies as the pressure applied to the tablet's surface changes. Furthermore, the combination of wireless connectivity and 20 hours battery life will not only free users from cable bundles, but also bring them better convenience for capturing inspirations. Unlike other digital products that remind the users of power charge only when the devices are almost out of battery, the lights on the press keys are created to indicate the consumption of power in real time, which will have users well-prepared for outdoor drawing without worrying about a dead battery.

As a professional supplier of graphic input devices, Huion is committed to offering better products to creative workers all around the world. For further details, please visit www.huion.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191011/2607482-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191011/2607482-1-b

SOURCE Shenzhen Huion Animation Technology

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.10.19
Ölpreise legen deutlich zu, Angriff auf iranischen Öltanker schürt neue Spannungen
11.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
11.10.19
Die Anleger werden wieder mutiger
11.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanalbereich erreicht / Novartis – Aktie vor Richtungswechsel?
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
Stratege: Der Goldpreis könnte schon bald bis auf 2'000 US-Dollar anziehen
US-Regierung erwägt anscheinend Strafzölle auf Schweizer Pharmaexporte
KW 41: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Devisen: Eurokurs legt wieder zu - EUR/CHF bei 1,0929
"Hochsichere" Smartphones: Samsung arbeitet für die deutsche Bundeswehr
Deshalb ziehen der Euro und Franken zum Dollar weiter an
Meyer Burger: Sentis bekräftigt Forderung nach Sitz im Verwaltungsrat - Aktie klar im Plus
Silber-Rally: So können Investoren von dem kleinen Gold-Bruder profitieren
Geldknappheit in Hongkong: Die Bevölkerung greift nach Bitcoins

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Optimismus zu Handelsgesprächen: SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Neuer Optimismus im Handelskonflikt trieb den heimischen Aktienmarkt am Freitag an. Auch für den deutschen Leitindex ging es bergauf. Die US-Aktienmärkten konnten zulegen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB