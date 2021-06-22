The First Certified Climate Neutral and Sustainability Rated Diamond Arrives with Latitude, a Revolutionary New Brand

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today from D.C.-headquartered industry pioneer WD Lab Grown Diamonds, Latitude defines an entirely new choice for conscious consumers. From the first and only diamond company worldwide to be Certified Climate Neutral and to achieve the highest level of Sustainability Rating, Latitude is reimagining the diamond industry through new standards of transparency, innovation and ethics. This revolutionary new brand offers fully traceable, U.S.A. grown, guaranteed conflict-free diamonds for the modern, discerning consumer.

The Company's third-party sustainability certification is a groundbreaking accomplishment, granted through SCS Global Services' Jewelry Sustainability Standard ("SCS 007"). The Standard was developed by an international multi-stakeholder committee and represents the world's most stringent benchmark of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) accountability for the diamond industry. Disrupting long-held concerns regarding the ability to accurately trace a diamond's true origin, the Standard's empirical Chain of Custody provisions guarantee provenance with 99% accuracy. Latitude's first-of-its-kind certification represents a major turning-point in diamond traceability.

"A key focus for us has been on ethical stewardship, and we are proud to be the first in our industry to be third-party sustainability certified – a year-long process that involved a full lifecycle assessment and rigorous audits," said Sue Rechner, CEO of WD Lab Grown Diamonds. "With today's launch of our premium brand Latitude, we answer the consumer's demand for transparency and inclusivity in our category. The very concept of freedom and openness is ingrained in the brand's name and DNA – our mission is to shift the paradigm, creating space where one can be free to define and celebrate their life's milestones on their own terms, and in-line with their values."

Available through upcoming exclusive brand and designer partnerships, and a selective international network of authorized retailers, Latitude's Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) diamonds are graded by leading independent gemological laboratories. Latitude's colorless and near-colorless diamonds are certified as among the rarest diamonds on earth – Type IIA and As Grown with no post-growth treatment enhancement – and available in the full spectrum of carat weights, including record-setting sizes in fancy and round brilliant shapes. Moving the industry forward through accountability, Latitude has introduced the 5th C – in addition to achieving excellence across Cut, Color, Clarity and Carat, all Latitude diamonds are 100% third-party certified Climate Neutral, representing a commitment above and beyond Carbon Neutrality. The Company offset, mitigated, and reduced its environmental impact by 18X through strategic sustainability investments and process improvements.

Latitude invites the modern consumer to help write an entirely new story about diamonds – one reflective of a more ethical and sustainable future. The Company recognizes and embraces its responsibility in moving the cultural conversation forward, standing tall for diversity, equity and inclusion, and representing the fabric of modern life. Consumers can learn more and sign up for news on upcoming Latitude partnerships and offerings at latitudediamonds.com, and follow along on Instagram @latitudediamonds.

About Latitude

Defining a new era in conscious luxury, Latitude is a revolutionary brand from industry pioneer WD Lab Grown Diamonds, the D.C.-headquartered global leader in Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) diamonds. Every Latitude diamond is made through exclusive, time-honored and patent-protected technology, resulting in the highest quality, USA made, one-of-a-kind As Grown diamonds that prioritize full lifecycle sustainability and transparent, traceable origins. The first diamond brand worldwide to be Certified Climate Neutral and Sustainability Rated, Latitude's mission is to reimagine the diamond industry through transparency, innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit latitudediamonds.com.

About WD Lab Grown Diamonds

Founded in 2008, WD Lab Grown Diamonds is a market leader in Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) diamonds, with laboratories in the Washington, D.C. and Chicago, Illinois areas. The first diamond company worldwide to be certified Climate Neutral and achieve the highest-level of third-party Sustainability Rating, WD employs its industry-leading diamond growth technology to achieve bespoke gemstone production at scale. The Company also offers new technologies and applications for diamonds in industrial settings. WD Lab Grown Diamonds is the exclusive licensee of a portfolio of patents covering single crystal CVD diamond growth technology developed by The Carnegie Institution of Washington. WD is jointly owned by Huron Capital, WD Management, members of its board of directors and The Carnegie Institution of Washington. For more information, visit wdlabgrowndiamonds.com.

