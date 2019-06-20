The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority Initiates Further Proceedings Concerning Caverion's Acquisition of Maintpartner's Operations in Finland, Estonia and Poland

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 20 June 2019 at 1.30 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has on 12 March 2019 signed an agreement with Maintpartner Holding Oy to acquire all of the shares in Maintpartner Group Oy including its subsidiaries in Finland, Poland and Estonia. Caverion announced the transaction in a stock exchange release on the same day, as supplemented on 13 March 2019. The transaction is subject to approval by the competition authorities. After its initial assessment, the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (the "FCCA") has, as part of its standard procedure, decided to initiate further proceedings concerning the transaction.

According to the Finnish Competition Act, further proceedings should not take longer than three months, unless extended due to further clarifications requested by the FCCA. A release on the matter will be made available on the website of the FCCA (only available in Finnish) under: https://www.kkv.fi/ratkaisut-ja-julkaisut/kilpailuasiat/. Caverion has received the approvals from all other relevant competition authorities.

