23.04.2020 00:38:00

The FII Institute Series Launches With a Future-oriented Virtual Event: "Beyond the Crisis: Technology to the Rescue" on April 23rd

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute kicks off by hosting an exclusive virtual event on April 23rd, moderated by entrepreneur and futurologist, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis.

This inaugural meeting marks the start of the FII Institute Series, bringing together an influential group of leaders looking beyond the COVID-19 pandemic to explore its systemic implications on the global economy and the potential of AI and cutting-edge innovation to aid in a worldwide response.

The FII Institute Series will be a year-round regular event series feeding into the Future Investment Initiative in October 2020.

A first-of-a-kind illustration of interactive and immersive event technology, this event will highlight the most important lessons learned from the current crisis and outline a clear roadmap for action for the future, generating concrete solutions and long-term recommendations out of the sessions.

"With an ambitious vision to empower the brightest minds to shape a better future for ALL and with ALL, the FII Institute will bring together global leaders and experts to collectively cultivate and support the implementation of innovative solutions," Chairman of the Board of the FII Institute His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan comments. 

"The FII Institute is a new generation of not-for-profit foundation that curates and enables ideas that can solve today's global challenges by using technologies that have the potential to positively impact humanity," CEO and Board Member of the FII Institute Richard Attias explains.

The FII Institute will initially focus on four key impact areas that have the power to positively impact humanity: Healthcare, Sustainability, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

To achieve its mission, the FII Institute can count on the extensive experience from its Board of Trustees, including chair of the board H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, H.R.H. Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud, Senator Matteo Renzi, Mr. Mohamed Alabbar, Professor Tony Chan, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, Professor Adah Almutairi, and Mr. Richard Attias.

To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the Future Investment Initiative Institute, please follow the FII Institute on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit the FII Institute website https://fii-institute.org/ 

About the FII Institute:

The FII Institute is a new generation of global foundation that ensures the world's brightest ideas find their way to materialize, scale and create positive sustainable impact on humanity.

With an ambitious vision to empower the brightest minds to shape a better future for ALL and with ALL, the FII Institute will bring together global leaders and experts to collectively curate and enable concrete ideas that can solve today's most pressing societal issues while creating long-term platforms to reshape the future of humanity.

Social Media Platforms
Twitter: @FIIKSA
LinkedIn: Future Investment Initiative
YouTube: Future Investment Initiative 
Instagram: @FIIKSA
Flickr: Future Investment Initiative

#CallToImpact and #ImpactOnHumanity

Website: https://fii-institute.org/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158839/FII_Institute_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute

