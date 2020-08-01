The Fertility Virtual Summit Is Ready To Facilitate Wombs in Coming Alive, Hosted by Tyneise Seaborough

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fertility Virtual Summit hosted by Tyneise Seaborough is a three-part symposium starting every night at 8:00 PM (Est), beginning Thursday, July 30, 2020, and concluding Saturday, August 1, 2020. In addition to the Fertility Virtual Summit taking place, Tyneise will be launching her book on Friday, July 31, 2020, Journal For The Infertile Woman: Wombs Coming Alive Through the Word of God. In the beginning, was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God (John 1:1).

The Fertility Virtual Summit is an event that will have you start believing that there is a life that has yet entered your womb. There will be stories shared by those who have overcome fertility issues, including guest speakers, Kelly Barrell, a Wellness Advocate, will be holding a session on Essential Oils, on their healing properties, with women's health and hormones. Also, Integrative Health Nutrition Coach, Anna Rubano, of In Tune, had her share of health challenges in the past, will give a presentation on Nutrition, Health & Fertility.

Tyneise Seaborough has created a journal to give you hope and vision of what God has for you. "What is written is real," and it's biblical, write the vision down and make it plain (Habakkuk 2:2). Tyneise will share God's Power through prayer and supplication, a Word of God Over Your Womb.

Tyneise is a walking testimony herself, who suffered a loss (miscarriage) when she had heard the words "there isn't a heartbeat." Words you don't want to hear, when going in for a routine check-up while pregnant, in checking for the fetal heartbeat, and suddenly, hearing the saying "no heartbeat" can have a distressing effect on your mental and physical well-being. Through the power of prayer and standing on God's word Tyneise and her husband welcomed a baby girl named Sabrea Seaborough, who today is a five-year-old creative genius.

I know what it's like to try for 14 months only to conceive and suffer a miscarriage. But, I also know the joy of being able to have a healthy baby shortly after. ~ Tyneise Seaborough

According to the March of Dimes, about 10-15% in 100 pregnancies end in miscarriage. Many women suffer alone; others open up to those closest to them. Many carry their painful memories of infertility into motherhood. Many more carry guilt, shame, or blame for not YET, fulfilling their dreams of mothering a child. If you are one of them, you are not alone, and there is support. The Journal For The Infertile Woman is not your average journal; it is broken down into various categories. The journal has a host of scriptures, inspirational stories, prayers for your womb, and much more to get you back into believing that the word "mommy" will be uttered to you.

I was blessed to be gifted with this book. It freed me from somethings I had no clue I was struggling with as a woman trying to conceive. This book will definitely give you new revelation and insight. Get ready to birth new spiritual revelation which will lead you to the natural birth of the baby you've been praying for! ~AUQETTA

To register for the summit and to purchase the Journal For The Infertile Woman: Wombs Coming Alive Through God's Word by Tyneise Seaborough, please visit https://www.journalfortheinfertilewoman.com/.

SOURCE Tyneise Seaborough