31.01.2023 00:46:00

The FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. Condemns The Attack Of Tyre Nichols

QUANTICO, Va., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The National Board of the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. (FBINAA) mourns the death of Tyre Nichols and condemns the despicable actions of the Memphis Police Department officers involved.

(PRNewsfoto/FBI National Academy Associates, Inc.)

"The FBINAA family sends our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Nichols's family and the entire Memphis community" said FBINAA President Tim Braniff, "as we all saw in the videos on Friday evening, the actions of those involved are beyond comprehension and those responsible must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. While the vast majority who serve in a law enforcement capacity are committed to justice, this revolting event is an example of the abuse of power and the total lack of regard of human life. As law enforcement leaders, we must continue our efforts to change the police culture to serve and protect. As leaders, we must protect those who cannot protect themselves, create a culture where an incident like this never occurs again, and that our profession commits to instituting a culture in which peer intervention will thrive."

The FBINAA joins those who continue to support the Memphis community and stand united with our communities, citizens, and public safety professionals to strengthening the rule of law around the globe.

About the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc.

The FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. (FBINAA) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing the highest degree of law enforcement expertise, leadership training, and information to law enforcement executives around the world. The Association's Mission is "Impacting communities by providing and promoting law enforcement leadership through training and networking." Association members are graduates of the prestigious FBI National Academy Program. The FBINAA has nearly 16,000 members representing all 50 US states, over 8,200 law enforcement agencies, and 194 countries worldwide. The FBINAA is the strongest law enforcement leadership network in the world. Located in Quantico, VA, the FBINAA is a non-political organization and is not affiliated with any special interest group.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-fbi-national-academy-associates-inc-condemns-the-attack-of-tyre-nichols-301734025.html

SOURCE FBI National Academy Associates, Inc.

