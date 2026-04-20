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20.04.2026 11:00:12

The Famous CFC Makes Vietnam Debut with Chelsea Legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi

Ascott Residence Trust-Ascott Business Trust Stapled Secs Cons of 1
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EQS Newswire / 20/04/2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The two-day programme brought over 300 Chelsea supporters and Ascott Star Rewards members together for immersive fan experiences, including the Night with the Blues event at Hanoi's newest integrated events and hospitality destination

LONDON/HANOI/SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 April 2026 – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the Official Hotels Partner of Chelsea Football Club, has concluded its fourth edition of The Famous CFC, Chelsea's international fan engagement programme. The Hanoi showcase marked the programme's Vietnam debut and featured Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, a two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner. Held across Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi, Oakwood Residence Hanoi and Somerset West Point Hanoi on 17 and 18 April 2026, the two-day programme brought together more than 300 fans and Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) members for a curated series of fan engagements, including a fireside chat, an exclusive member meet-and-greet, and the newly introduced Night with the Blues event.

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A football legend at a legendary venue: The Famous CFC Hanoi concluded on 18 April 2026 with over 350 Chelsea fans and ASR members gathering at the Ho Tay Ballroom at Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi for A Night with the Blues. Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink headlined an evening of fan games, chants and a dinner prepared by the hotel's culinary team, making it a night that brought the spirit of Chelsea Football Club alive in the heart of Hanoi. Pictured in image: Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (centre) with Ms Tan Bee Leng (left), Ascott's Chief Commercial Officer, and dinner attendees.

The Hanoi edition marked two notable milestones. For Hasselbaink, it was his first official club visit to Vietnam, a moment long anticipated by the country's Blues community. For Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi, it signalled the official debut of its international convention centre: a purpose-built event destination anchored by the Ho Tay Ballroom – the largest pillarless ballroom in Hanoi – one of 13 meeting venues. The convention centre is part of the 1,165-room integrated property scheduled to open fully later this year.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: "Spending the weekend with so many Chelsea fans in Hanoi was an amazing experience. You could really feel the passion for the club, and Ascott created an environment that brought fans closer to the Chelsea spirit. Moments like these help strengthen the connection between the club and its supporters."

John Rogers, Head of Partnerships at Chelsea Football Club, said: "Hanoi showed exactly what The Famous CFC, presented by Ascott, is all about. Our passionate fans brought great energy to the event and made it an unforgettable experience. The turnout and engagement from Chelsea supporters and Ascott Star Rewards members further proves the incredible connection we share with our established fanbase across Southeast Asia. We're proud of what we've built through our partnership with Ascott, and excited to take it even further in the seasons ahead."

Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott, said: "Every edition of The Famous CFC is designed to introduce new experiences, and Hanoi was no exception. Southeast Asia is home to more than 30% of Ascott's global portfolio, with Vietnam among our most active markets for new openings. This edition brought together two firsts – Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's inaugural official club visit to Vietnam, and the official debut of Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi's international convention centre – creating a distinctive experience for Chelsea fans and Ascott Star Rewards members alike."

"The Famous CFC reflects how Ascott's partnership with Chelsea translated into real value for our members and guests. Ascott Star Rewards is built on our 'Stay Rewarded' promise, and through this partnership, we continue to extend that promise beyond stays into curated experiences – from close interactions with club legends to early access to key properties across our portfolio," she added.

Highlights from The Famous CFC Hanoi
The two-day programme kickstarted on Friday, 17 April, when Hasselbaink joined a coaching session for young beneficiaries of the Centre for Supporting Community Development Initiatives (SCDI), a Hanoi-based non-profit organisation supporting the social inclusion of vulnerable communities. During the session, Hasselbaink shared football tips and encouraged the participants, drawing on personal lessons from his journey as a professional player. The activity reflected The Famous CFC's focus on engaging local fan communities and aligned with Ascott's ongoing commitment to community engagement through its sustainability programme, Ascott CARES.

Following the community initiative, Hasselbaink visited Oakwood Residence Hanoi to experience the brand's signature warmth and comfort food philosophy before participating in an intimate fireside chat at Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi. There, he recounted some of his fondest memories as one of Chelsea's most celebrated forwards, including defining goals, team culture and lessons that have remained with him beyond his playing years. The session brought together a Chelsea legend with Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi, a world-class venue designed to host landmark international events.

On the second day on Saturday, 18 April, Hasselbaink took time to explore the city before joining Ascott Star Rewards members for an exclusive meet-and-greet at Somerset West Point Hanoi. In keeping with Somerset's emphasis on shared experiences, the session provided members with the opportunity to engage directly with the Chelsea legend through a Q&A segment and photography opportunities.

The programme culminated with Night with the Blues at Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi's Ho Tay Ballroom, which was transformed for the occasion into a football-themed event space that brought the energy of London's Stamford Bridge right to the heart of Hanoi. For the more than 300 fans, some of whom had travelled in from across the region, the electrifying matchday atmosphere arrived well before kick-off. The event combined Ascott's signature hospitality, fan activations and extended engagement with Hasselbaink, building to a crescendo as Chelsea prepared to face Manchester United later that evening.

Said Supachok Pornsri, a Chelsea fan and ASR member who travelled from Bangkok, Thailand to attend The Famous CFC in Hanoi: "Meeting Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in person was a dream come true. As a devoted Chelsea fan, getting up close with a club legend is something I will not forget. Having attended past editions of The Famous CFC in Bangkok and Jakarta, this Hanoi edition once again showed how seamlessly Ascott brings together world-class hospitality with fans' passion for Chelsea. That is what makes being an ASR member truly worthwhile. I hope ASR continues to offer experiences like this, and Ascott will definitely be my first choice for future travels."

For the latest updates on exclusive offers from Ascott's partnership with Chelsea, including the upcoming editions of The Famous CFC, please visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/ascott-chelseafc.

About Ascott Star Rewards (ASR)
Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) offers members a range of exclusive privileges designed to elevate every aspect of their travel experience. From priority welcome services and access to airport lounges, to enhanced stay benefits such as car rental privileges, bonus ASR points, airline miles and travel vouchers, ASR ensures a seamless, start-to-finish experience. Beyond exceptional stays, ASR members also enjoy access to Ascott Privilege Signatures, which unlocks invitations to prestigious global events, including Premier League football matches, renowned tennis tournaments, and elite gastronomy and lifestyle experiences. To become an ASR member, sign up today at https://www.discoverasr.com/en/sign-up.
Hashtag: #TheAscottLimited #Hospitality #ChelseaFC #Football #Vietnam #CSR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is driven by a vision to be the preferred hospitality company, enriching global living with heartfelt experiences. With a portfolio of more than 1,000 properties spanning over 230 cities across more than 40 countries, Ascott's presence spans Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA. Its diverse collection of award-winning brands includes Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Fox, Harris, POP!, Preference, Quest, Vertu and Yello.

Ascott specialises in managing and franchising a wide range of lodging options, including serviced residences, hotels, resorts, social living properties and branded residences, catering to the varying needs and preferences of global travellers. Through the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and curated experiences, enhancing every aspect of their travel journey.

As a wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott generates fee-related revenue by leveraging its expertise in both lodging management and investment management. It also drives the expansion of funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.

For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Alternatively, connect with Ascott on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 31 December 2025, CLI had S$125 billion of funds under management. CLI holds stakes in eight listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in demographics, disruption and digitalisation-themed strategies. Its diversified real asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage, data centres and credit.

CLI aims to scale its fund management, commercial management and lodging management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand Group's development arm.

CLI is committed to growing in a responsible manner, delivering long-term economic value and contributing to the environmental and social well-being of its communities.

225647
News Source: The Ascott Limited

20/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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