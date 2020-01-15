+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
The Expo Group Acquires Allied Convention Services

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Expo Group, an exhibitions and events partner that invests in growth, today acquired Allied Convention Services, commonly known as Brede/Allied, based in Orlando.

Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Expo Group Ray Pekowski and President and COO Randy Pekowski announce the acquisition of Allied Convention Services.

"This acquisition expands The Expo Group's service capabilities in an important region and brings together the top personnel in this business," says President and COO Randy Pekowski. "This is an extenuation of our long-term corporate strategy to grow in the right places at the right time with the right people."

Brede Exposition Services will continue as before in its other five locations under the Brede brand name. The firms have long enjoyed a cooperative business relationship that is expected to continue as The Expo Group integrates Allied Convention Services Inc. in Orlando.

"This expanded North American footprint allows us to elevate experiences for all our clients and all their stakeholders," Pekowski says. "It creates more opportunity for clients to experience The Expo Group and our array of services. We simplify the work of trade show and event managers, exhibitors and corporate marketers with proprietary tools such as Single Source® and our portfolio of technology solutions, ExpoSuite™, plus enhanced creative strategy and Level5 Events offerings."

The Expo Group's new location in Orlando creates an immediate boost in personnel and operational capacity for the growing firm, known for its high levels of service, entrepreneurial innovation and creation of compelling experiences. The integration plan spans six months.

"This is the next generation," says Ray Pekowski, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Expo Group. "Our company has grown double digits each of the last five years with Randy at the helm. We retain a tight focus on our mission of Helping People Perform at a Higher Level, which means continual improvement, enhanced technology capabilities and commitment to servant leadership. This is a transformational change I am excited to see take place."

For more information related to this acquisition, visit theexpogroup.com/acquisitions.

About The Expo Group
The Expo Group helps grow revenues and advance causes through the design and execution of compelling, memorable experiences. Imagination fuels our passion to create trade shows, events and exhibits that engage people on a higher level. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Anaheim, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at www.theexpogroup.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-expo-group-acquires-allied-convention-services-300987489.html

SOURCE The Expo Group

;