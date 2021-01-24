SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’564 0.1%  Dow 30’997 -0.6%  DAX 13’874 -0.2%  Euro 1.0775 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’602 -0.4%  Gold 1’856 -0.7%  Bitcoin 29’130 6.9%  Dollar 0.8851 0.0%  Öl 55.2 -1.7% 

Börse & Trading für Anfänger - In diesem kostenlosen Kurs lernen Sie alles, was Sie für den Einstieg ins Trading wissen müssen. Trading birgt Risiken. -w-
24.01.2021 05:47:00

The Executive Service Corps (ESC), the premier nonprofit consultancy with the mission of helping make nonprofits successful, is proud to announce the 2021 Nonprofit Advisory Council

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ESC Nonprofit Advisory Council provides guidance to ESC on: free professional education and resources ESC should provide to our nonprofit community (execservicecorps.org/training), consultant and executive coach recruitment, screening, and retention practices (execservicecorps.org/join), services ESC should and shouldn't provide (execservicecorps.org/services), quality assurance efforts on ESC's services (execservicecorps.org/feedback), and opportunities for ESC partnerships to better serve our community. Both ESC and our community thank these civic leaders for their service.

Executive Service Corps 2021 Nonprofit Advisory Council

Please join us in recognizing the 2021 Nonprofit Advisory Council:
Donald J. Dew, MSW, President & CEO, Habilitative Systems
Dr. Pat W. Mosena, PhD, President & CEO, Options for Youth
Nissa Rhee, MA, Executive Director, Borderless Magazine
Pierre Lockett, Executive Director & Founder, Forward Momentum Chicago
Nancy Sawle Knobloch, Executive Director, Family Service of Lake County
Sejal Shah-Myers, MNA, Executive Director, Springboard Foundation
Emily Raming, Executive Director, TotalLink2 Community
Dan Hostetler, MNM, Executive Director, Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center
Kia S. Smith, MFA, Executive Artistic Director, South Chicago Dance Theatre
Mike Bertrand, LCSW, President and CEO, Lutheran Child and Family Services
Rachelle Jervis, MBA, President and CEO, Executive Service Corps
Kenneth Hobby, MBA, President, Cure SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy)
Annie Palomino, MA, Executive Director, BandWith Chicago
Cathy Russell, Chief Executive Officer, Boys and Girls Club of Elgin
Fernando Diaz, Co-Founder, The Chicago Standard

Media Contact: Stewart Wagner, info@execservicecorps.org, 312-880-7734

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-executive-service-corps-esc-the-premier-nonprofit-consultancy-with-the-mission-of-helping-make-nonprofits-successful-is-proud-to-announce-the-2021-nonprofit-advisory-council-301213571.html

SOURCE Executive Service Corps of Chicago

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 65.46
1.43 %
ABB 26.71
0.68 %
Lonza Grp 599.20
0.67 %
Nestle 101.02
0.66 %
Roche Hldg G 318.45
0.54 %
UBS Group 13.15
-0.68 %
Sika 247.60
-0.88 %
Zurich Insur Gr 369.20
-1.15 %
LafargeHolcim 50.18
-1.41 %
Swiss Re 81.34
-1.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.01.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
22.01.21
LATAM Economic Prospects
22.01.21
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
22.01.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Pullback?
21.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stratege: Spekulative Stimmung am Markt - alle Zeichen auf bevorstehendes Platzen einer Blase
Warum Buffett-Investment Biogen nicht vom Biotech-Trend profitieren kann
KW 3: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Apple Car: Mit diesem Zulieferer für die Automobilindustrie könnte sich der iKonzern zusammentun
Berkshire Hathaway mit schwacher Performance - Analyst sieht Trendwende kommen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Tesla-Gigafactory in Grünheide: Bewerber beschweren sich über den Ablauf ihres Bewerbungsverfahrens
Analysten: Diese Aktien könnten in diesem Jahr eine Kaufgelegenheit darstellen
Tesla oder NIO? Dieser Elektro-Pionier könnte 2021 die Nase vorn haben
Experte: So sollten sich Anleger 2021 positionieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst fester -- US-Börsen schließen relativ richtungslos -- DAX verkleinert Verluste bis zum Handelsende -- Asiatische Indizes gehen tiefer ins Wochenende
Die US-Indizes zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Der heimische Markt notierte am Freitag mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz, beim DAX kam es zu Verlusten. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit