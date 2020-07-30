+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
30.07.2020 19:44:00

The European Art of Taste: The Assurances And Safeness Of Italian Fruit And Vegetables Exportation In Asia

BOLOGNA, Italy, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Art of Taste – Italian Fruit & Veg Masterpieces, despite the delay brought by the Covid-19 emergency, is preparing new activities of promotion for the upcoming season of fresh kiwifruit, oranges and processed fruit and vegetables.

The project, financed by the EU and CSO Italy for the period 2019-2021, represents some of the most important Italian companies in fruit and vegetable sector as Conserve Italia, Origine Group, Jingold, Joinfruit, King Fruit, Mazzoni, RK Growers and Oranfrizer which are directly involved in the project promotional activities in China, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Those companies are the flagship of Italian fruit and vegetables sector exportations in Europe which, in the first six months of 2020, recorded a growth of +6,9% compared to 2019, with almost +92 million of euros, despite the volumes have shown a decrease of -4,9% (Source: Fruitimprese on ISTAT numbers).

The exportation trend is strictly linked to the dramatic situation caused by the pandemic which has involved in the first place China and Italy. The positive results of international exchanges and the growth of the Made in Italy products request have been made possible by the high standard and the safeness of Italian and European productive process.

The Italian fruit and vegetables production, following the latest information published by the Department of Health, is a guarantee of safety and the naturalness with really low level of pesticides residues.

In a test conducted by the Italian National Health System, on 7159 fruit and vegetables representative samples, only 1,1% has shown residuals of active principles of synthesis. Those numbers are three times lower below the average as confirmed by the results of the annual relation published by the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) who has analysed more than 97.000 samples from every European country.

Those results enforce the valour and the importance of the Made in Italy productive system which put together the phytosanitary safeness to a unique flavour. The Italian fruit and vegetables are appreciated all over the world, thanks to farms which follows, almost in the totality, the integrated production and the most severe norms in terms of hygiene and health which are really important in the world after the Covid-19. For this reason all the promoted by The European Art of Taste has the HACCP and Global G.A.P certification which improve and permit to manage every productive process, granting the hygiene, the safeness and the environment protection. 

Thanks to The European Art of Taste project (www.europeanartoftaste.com) the Italian fruit and vegetables has started to be available in the Asian markets, and with numerous promotion activities has given to everyone the chance to taste and discover the natural excellences of Made in Italy.

For further information and details: www.europeanartoftaste.com; www.europeanartoftaste.ch

Press office: The European Art of Taste, RP Circuiti Multimedia – press@rpcircuiti.it – info@rpcircuiti.it

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 191.45
0.00 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.25 %
Nestle 109.92
-0.69 %
Novartis 76.36
-0.97 %
Givaudan 3’738.00
-1.01 %
LafargeHolcim 43.25
-2.61 %
Alcon 55.24
-3.56 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.30
-3.80 %
Zurich Insur Gr 336.40
-3.80 %
Swiss Re 71.22
-4.35 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:55
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
11:34
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
11:00
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
07:54
SMI-Anleger warten auf Impulse
07:52
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Industrieaktien – Zykliker für das Positivszenario / Edelmetalle – Gold und Silber glänzen
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:12
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet mit Corona-Studie Rücksetzer - Roche-Aktie fester
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger gewinnt kräftig
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Minus
Nestlé wächst im Halbjahr um 2,8 Prozent aus eigener Kraft - Nestlé-Aktie nach Gewinnmitnahmen schwächer
SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen bewegen sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Credit Suisse steigert Quartalsgewinn um 24 Prozent und übertrifft Erwartungen klar - Umstrukturierungen geplant - CS-Aktie leichter
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Warren Buffett baut Beteiligung an Bankaktien aus
LafargeHolcim mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch - LafargeHolcim-Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich leichter. An den US-Aktienmärkten bleiben die Anleger in der Defensive. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB