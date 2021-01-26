SMI 10’950 0.2%  SPI 13’598 0.5%  Dow 30’949 0.0%  DAX 13’871 1.7%  Euro 1.0789 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’598 1.3%  Gold 1’852 -0.2%  Bitcoin 28’340 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8873 -0.1%  Öl 55.8 -0.3% 
26.01.2021 17:46:00

The European Art of Taste: Discover The Freshness of Nature in the Italian Fruit Juices

BOLOGNA, Italy, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruit juice sector is one of the most dynamic, capable of combining a technological revolution together with a healthier offer to the consumer. Italian fruit juices are a guarantee of safety, certified by the European Union, thanks to high quality raw materials processed while still fresh.

The Italian market is among the most active in Europe and has a production of around 403 million liters per year, with a market value of 581 million euros (IRI Liquid Data). The main developments in the fruit juice sector are closely linked to the new consumption models that are increasingly oriented to health. For this reason, companies all over the world are developing products that reduce or eliminate sugar by increasing the percentage of fruit in them.

The supply of more and more natural fruit juices is also fundamental for the health of consumers. According to a new study published in BMC Nutrition, scholars have found that drinking 100% natural fruit juices even during the first years of life accustoms the body to choose a more balanced diet even while growing. Furthermore, natural fruit juices benefit both heart health and cognitive activity, as shown by the "European Prospective Investigation Into Cancer and Nutrition Netherlands study", published in February 2019, which shows that moderate consumption 100% fruit juice (7 x 150 milliliter glasses per week) is associated with a 17% reduced risk of cardiovascular accidents and a 24% lower risk of stroke.

Italy is one of the most important places in the world for the production of fruit and vegetables, counting on references that are unique in the world for taste and quality that are also reflected in the production of fruit juices. The European Art of Taste project, funded for 3.7 million euros by CSO Italy and the European Union, represents the main Italian fruit and vegetable producers such as Jingold, KingFruit, Joinfruit, Oranfrizer, Mazzoni Group, Conserve Italia, Rk Growers, helping to promote the values of Made in Italy production in China Mainland, Japan, China Hong Kong and China Taiwan.

For further information and details: www.europeanartoftaste.com; www.europeanartoftaste.ch

 

SOURCE The European Art of Taste

