+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
23.04.2020 05:10:00

The epinephrine market in Europe is anticipated to reach US$ 1,238.80 million by 2027 from US$ 680.01 million in 2019

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887356/?utm_source=PRN

The growth of the epinephrine market is attributed primarily due to the fast growth of epinephrine technology in Europe and the growing prevalence of anaphylaxis cases in the region. Factors such lack of availability of epinephrine drug are likely to restrain the growth of the market in the coming years.

However, increasing R&D expenditure for growing pipeline of epinephrine is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the epinephrine market in Europe in the coming years.

Anaphylaxis is a severe, life threatening allergic reaction characterized by symptoms such as skin redness and itching, swallowing and breathing difficulties, wheezing, rapid breathing rate (tachypnoea), accelerated heart rate (tachycardia), and falling blood pressure.It may involve multiple systems of human body.

Anaphylaxis is caused by exposure to an allergen (foods, insect stings, or medicines) that is recognized as a non-self by a human body.

The incidence of anaphylaxis is increasing; more than 1 billion people worldwide suffered from respiratory diseases in 2018—asthma to which is a major contributor, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).According to NCBI, anaphylaxis is a common problem, affecting 1 in 300 Europeans at some point of time in their lives.

Future research needs to focus on a better understanding of the trends across Europe and identifying those most likely to experience fatal reactions.Anaphylaxis requires immediate medical treatment, and it can turn lethal if not treated properly.

Allergies put an economic burden on healthcare systems in many countries. Therefore, the demand for epinephrine is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In 2019, the auto-injectors segment accounted for the largest market share in the European epinephrine market.Epinephrine auto-injectors are measured dosages used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions.

The epinephrine auto-injectors can be self-administered. The auto-injectors segment is estimated to mark the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing development of this segment resulting in the growth of the market in near future.

In 2019, the anaphylaxis segment held the most significant market share of the epinephrine market, by application.This segment is also anticipated to hold a considerable portion of the market by 2027 owing to the need for treatment of anaphylaxis and other allergies in people.

The segment is also anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

A few significant secondary sources for epinephrine included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Food Allergy Research & Education, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887356/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-epinephrine-market-in-europe-is-anticipated-to-reach-us-1-238-80-million-by-2027-from-us-680-01-million-in-2019--301045668.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 344.65
2.67 %
Geberit 406.80
2.37 %
Alcon 50.82
2.15 %
Swisscom 519.20
1.56 %
Nestle 106.20
1.43 %
SGS 2’205.00
-1.34 %
The Swatch Grp 185.80
-1.38 %
CieFinRichemont 52.66
-1.39 %
Swiss Re 68.36
-2.84 %
Adecco Group 38.53
-6.77 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
22.04.20
Vontobel: Apple: Der heimliche Gewinner des letzten Monats?
22.04.20
SMI schielt wieder nach unten
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Börsenexperte sieht Unterschied zwischen Corona-Abschwung und der Grossen Rezession
Sunrise und Co.: Telekombranche übt harte Kritik am 5G-Entscheid des Bundesrates
Analyse: Amerikas Öl-Region erleidet einen Infarkt
Scholz will private Weltwährung Libra nicht zulassen
Anleihemärkte im Blick: Kommt bald die Leitzinssenkung in der Schweiz?
BioNTech-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: OK für erste deutsche klinische Corona-Impfstoff-Prüfung
Wirecard-Aktie springt nachbörslich an: KPMG-Sonderuntersuchung liefert bislang keine Belege für Bilanzmanipulation
CS-Aktie steigt dennoch: US-Klage gegen Credit Suisse wegen Manipulation bei Firmenbonds
Sika-GV genehmigt Dividende für Geschäftsjahr 2019
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt erholte sich am Mittwoch und mit dem deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es noch deutlicher aufwärts. Auch die Wall Street zeigte nach dem Kursdebakel am Vortag grüne Vorzeichen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost gab es am Mittwoch jedoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB