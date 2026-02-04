The Ensign Group, Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $95.45 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $79.68 million, or $1.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Ensign Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $107.83 million or $1.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $1.36 billion from $1.13 billion last year.

The Ensign Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $95.45 Mln. vs. $79.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue: $1.36 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.

We are issuing our annual 2026 earnings guidance of $7.41 to $7.61 per diluted share and annual revenue guidance of $5.77 billion to $5.84 billion.