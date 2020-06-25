The Emerald Announces Partnership with Award-Winning Columbia Hospitality, Bringing Five-Star Hotel Experience to Luxury Residential High-Rise Community

SEATTLE, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Emerald, Seattle's highly anticipated luxury condominium tower set above downtown's iconic Pike Place Market, today announced a partnership with award-winning hospitality management and consulting company Columbia Hospitality to manage and operate the highly-anticipated residential community and building. Upon reaching completion later this year, The Emerald, in collaboration with Columbia Hospitality's experienced on-site staff, will deliver a preeminent hotel-inspired living experience offering all homeowners the utmost level of personalized care, luxury concierge services and exceptional safety standards designed to exceed expectations.

"Columbia Hospitality's customized, best-in-class service meets the specific needs of our sophisticated owners at The Emerald," said Josh Nasvik, Managing Director of Polaris Pacific, the sales and marketing firm for The Emerald. "We are delighted to partner with such a respected hospitality brand and look forward to their efforts in creating an effortless five-star living experience."

Recognized as one the leading hospitality companies on the West Coast, Columbia Hospitality manages an esteemed portfolio of domestic and international award-winning luxury hotels and resorts including The Salish Lodge & Spa in Snoqualmie and The State Hotel in downtown Seattle, premier residential communities, private and public golf clubs and more, delivering exceptional guest and owner experiences through a hospitality-first, highly personalized approach. At The Emerald, Columbia Hospitality's first-class team will deliver thoughtful five-star hotel-like services, accentuating the building's various top-floor amenity spaces, unparalleled views and incredible location to create a unique waterfront high-rise living experience for all residents.

"The Emerald has immensely impacted our city by both transforming our famed Seattle skyline and raising the bar for luxury high-rise living in downtown," said Michael Kosmin, Vice President of Residential Services for Columbia Hospitality. "The extraordinary building and its owners deserve the highest level of care, safety and service to complement its luxury residences and unmatched waterfront views. We look forward to adding The Emerald to our residential portfolio and delivering exemplary service to Seattle's newest defining address."

As part of Columbia Hospitality's commitment to cultivating safe and secure environments, the company recently launched Columbia Clean, a new standard of excellence in health, hygiene, safety and sanitation for the hospitality industry. Developed in partnership with Ecolab, the global leader in water, hygiene and infection-prevention solutions and services, Columbia Clean was designed to deliver science-based, industry-defining level of cleanliness for its managed properties, including The Emerald. As a result of an elevated program that prioritizes human health and safety, The Emerald owners will enjoy a polished living environment that instills peace of mind while in their new home. Columbia Hospitality's health, hygiene, sanitation and safety-related initiatives include implementing innovative cleaning and sanitation technologies, such as modern electrostatic sprayers and ultraviolet light, implementing low- and no-touch experiences and more.

Developed by Daniels Create World Seattle, The Emerald will emerge as Seattle's newest striking architectural high-rise tower set to deliver 262 signature studios, one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences and penthouses. Complete with unrivaled amenity spaces and unobstructed views of the Elliott Bay and Olympic Mountains, The Emerald captures the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest and delivers a unique style of contemporary living.

To learn more information about The Emerald or to schedule a virtual tour, please visit theemeraldseattle.com or call 206-429-8903. To learn more about Columbia Hospitality and the health and safety precautions at Columbia Hospitality–managed properties, please visit columbiahospitality.com or ColumbiaClean.com.

About The Emerald

The Emerald is a residential modern high-rise condominium tower comprised of 262 signature studio, one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences and penthouses set in the heart of downtown Seattle. An iconic addition to the Seattle skyline, The Emerald consists of one forty-story residential tower including two ground-floor retail spaces, set against panoramic views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains, one block from the iconic Pike Place Market, and two blocks from the Seattle Aquarium and soon-to-be reimagined waterfront. Amenities will include a full-floor rooftop amenity space with an indoor and outdoor lounge, outdoor pet run and state-of-the-art fitness center, as well as additional parking, dining and exclusive offerings through a unique partnership with Thompson Seattle. Homeowners will also enjoy Latch keyless technology, along with access to electric Tesla vehicles through an on-demand car-share program with Envoy Technologies. The Emerald is set to be completed by the end of 2020.

About Columbia Hospitality, Inc.

Columbia Hospitality, Inc. (Columbia) is a Seattle-based hospitality management and consulting company that was established in 1995 by founder and CEO John Oppenheimer. Columbia's growing portfolio includes award-winning hotels, conference centers, distinctive venues, private and public golf facilities, restaurants and bars, and residential properties. Columbia creates exceptional experiences for guests and team members while achieving phenomenal results for property owners. With over 25 years of proven success in management, Columbia has also consulted on over 200 hospitality projects worldwide, delivering a high level of customized service to partners and investors. For more information about Columbia and to view the entire portfolio, visit columbiahospitality.com.

