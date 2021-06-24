SMI 11’906 -0.6%  SPI 15’287 -0.6%  Dow 33’874 -0.2%  DAX 15’456 -1.2%  Euro 1.0953 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’076 -1.1%  Gold 1’779 0.0%  Bitcoin 30’611 2.7%  Dollar 0.9183 0.0%  Öl 75.4 0.9% 

24.06.2021 00:51:00

The eMax Experience Continues

ATLANTA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Round 2! EthereumMax is getting back in the ring, this time with Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios. The world first heard of eMax with its significant appearance at the Floyd Mayweather exhibition against Logan Paul two weeks ago. This first event showcased the real life usage of this crypto token. Now we will see the eMax utilities in action again on an upgraded ticket purchasing platform!

Davis vs. Barrios

@gervontaa has over 2.7M Instagram followers and posted eMax as the official crypto partner for the June 26, 2021 event in Atlanta, GA. He displayed a video of how the proprietary EthereumMaxpayment processing technology is simple and easy to use!

"I only roll with a community who's able to pack a knockout punch like me! That's why I'm excited to announce I'll be getting in the ring with the fastest growing cryptocurrency and the strongest community there is in the space by teaming up with @EthereumMax (eMax) for my upcoming WBA Super Lightweight Championship fight where we both expect to leave with the win!"- @gervontaa IG Feed Caption

This fight will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA this Saturday June 26, 2021. eMax is the exclusive cryptocurrency ticket provider for the in person experience!

Davis vs. Barrios tickets are available for purchase with EthereumMax, on the fight website: https://davisbarriostickets.com/

EMAX Experience Tickets Includes :

  • Exclusive floor seat(s)
  • Gervonta 'Tank' Davis signed boxing gloves
  • First hand experience, seeing EthereumMax apparel on the 2-division world champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis

    • This PPV fight is also available to stream via ShowTime for $74.99

    "eMax is disrupting history as the "Culture Token" for real life usage."

    For more Information please visit:
    www.ethereummax.org 
    Fight Website: https://davisbarriostickets.com/  
    Subscribe: https://vip.ethereummax.org/alerts 
    eMax PR Contact: hannah@ethereummax.org 

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-emax-experience-continues-301318925.html

    SOURCE EthereumMax

    ﻿

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

    CHF
    Hinzufügen

    Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

    Die Märkte bewegen sich weiterhin auf hohem Niveau und befinden sich im Spannungsfeld der Inflationsnachrichten. Bei den Einzeltiteln ist aktuell Microsoft im Fokus. Erfahren Sie mehr zur aktuellen Entwicklung im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

    Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

    Inside

    23.06.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
    23.06.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
    23.06.21 Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV
    23.06.21 Pharmariesen bremsen SMI
    23.06.21 Marktüberblick: Techwerte im Rallymodus
    22.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf Snap Inc, Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc
    18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
    18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
    mehr

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Avis de ne pas consommer du poisson fumé conditionné et vendu par l'entreprise Le Marché des Saveurs du Québec
    Avis de ne pas consommer du bœuf haché vendus par l'entreprise Fouquet Morel inc.
    CS-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen: Credit Suisse veröffentlicht historische Finanzdaten
    Dow Jones geht mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich höher
    Zur-Rose-Aktie dreht nach Bericht zu e-Rezepten deutlich ins Minus - CEO bemängelt zu langsame Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen
    US-Handel endet auf grünem Terrain -- SMI schliesst niedriger -- DAX zum Handelsende leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend freundlich
    Plug Power-Aktie stark gefragt: Plug Power macht mehr Umsatz
    BioNTech-Aktie gewinnt: BioNTech will schnell auf neue Virus-Varianten reagieren können
    Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Swiss Re reduziert Beteiligung an Phoenix Group
    Mike Novogratz: Neue Katalysatoren für den Bitcoin-Kurs zeichnen sich ab

    finanzen.net News

    Datum Titel
    {{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
    		{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

    Nachrichten

    • Nachrichten zu Aktien
    • Alle Nachrichten
    pagehit