The Elevator Consultants Advises Commercial Buildings: Use An Elevator Service Monitoring Technology to Boost Your Bottom Line

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For commercial real estate building owners who are looking for a quick and easy way to raise their bottom line and maintain competitive advantage, The Elevator Consultants has some advice: Invest in elevator service monitoring technology.

Elevators are highly complex technical equipment that can only be serviced by specifically qualified mechanics. As such, most building owners opt for maintenance contracts with their elevator companies. However, they lack methods of measuring against the benchmarks of those contracts, since they cannot track what is being done since elevators and escalators all require a specialized background skill set and knowledge to make accurate assessments. This can lead to waste and an increased potential for larger, more costly repairs down the line, as well as a decreased life cycle for the equipment itself.

The Elevator Consultants advises these building owners to make a small investment in elevator service monitoring software like the ElevatorApp to add major savings back to their bottom line. The ElevatorApp provides real-time, detailed data about every visit a technician makes to service equipment – the frequency of service calls, the reason for the call and what actions were performed. This information helps buildings hold service providers accountable to their contracts and provides a historical record of the equipment.

The ElevatorApp also generates analysis and reporting so that buildings can track patterns and maintenance, enabling them to make the most informed—and cost-conscious—decisions about their equipment. This empowers buildings with the insight they need to avoid revenue drains such as premature modernizations or unnecessary replacements, not to mention the costs of emergency repairs and legal fees should a safety incident occur.

"After implementing the ElevatorApp, our clients routinely experience substantial operational cost savings, which is a significant amount given that elevators are one of the most valuable assets in a building," said Laurie Axium, founder of The Elevator Consultants. "It may not seem like an obvious revenue stream, but encouraging routine maintenance and increasing efficiency is a major factor in boosting the bottom line. The cost/benefit analysis on this technology is a no-brainer."

Are you ready to find out how much money elevator service monitoring technology could put back into your pockets? Visit https://theelevatorconsultant.com/services/technology/elevatorapp/ for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-elevator-consultants-advises-commercial-buildings-use-an-elevator-service-monitoring-technology-to-boost-your-bottom-line-300943029.html

SOURCE The Elevator Consultants