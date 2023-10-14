Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'900 -0.7%  SPI 14'240 -0.8%  Dow 33'670 0.1%  DAX 15'187 -1.6%  Euro 0.9549 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'136 -1.5%  Gold 1'933 3.4%  Bitcoin 24'392 0.5%  Dollar 0.9032 0.0%  Öl 90.9 5.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842Birkenstock129711946Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Novo Nordisk129508879Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539On113454047Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171
Top News
Starinvestor Warren Buffett wirft erneut HP-Aktien aus dem Depot
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
ETF-Kauf - Tipps zum Vermögensaufbau mittels ETF-Sparplan
US-Senatorin Elizabeth Warren sammelt Unterstützer für ihr Krypto-Geldwäsche-Gesetz
Warum die Charttechnik gegen Cathies Woods ARK Innovation ETF spricht
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

15.10.2023 01:03:00

THE ECONOMY TOPS THE LIST OF TRUCKING INDUSTRY ISSUES

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), the trucking industry's not-for-profit research organization, released its 19th annual Top Industry Issues report, identifying the leading industry concerns.  This year's list includes the Economy, Truck Parking, Fuel Prices, the Driver Shortage, Driver Compensation and for the first time, Zero-Emission Vehicles.

"ATRI's list thoroughly and accurately reflects the challenges we've faced this year," said ATA Chairman Dan Van Alstine, Ruan Transportation Management Systems President and COO.  "Costs were up and demand was down, all while we worked to navigate a number of workforce and regulatory issues.  Thankfully, ATRI's analysis doesn't just tell us what the issues are, it spells out a number of data-driven strategies that the industry can pursue to address them."

In a year full of challenges including high inflation, rising operating costs, and declining freight demand, the state of the nation's Economy was the number one concern.  The lack of available Truck Parking achieved its highest rank to date on the overall list, coming in second.  Last year's number one issue, Fuel Prices, was ranked third this year.  Rounding out the top five this year were the Driver Shortage and Driver Compensation. 

A number of aggressive mandates and timelines for transitioning the nation's vehicle fleet to low- or zero-emission vehicles put that issue on the top 10 list for the first time.  Zero-Emission Vehicles were ranked 10th overall and 7th among motor carrier respondents.

Over 47 percent of the survey respondents were motor carrier executives and personnel, while truck drivers represented 29 percent.  Among driver respondents, Driver Compensation, Truck Parking and Fuel Prices were the top three concerns, while motor carriers ranked the Economy, Driver Shortage and Lawsuit Abuse Reform as their top three concerns.

More than 4,000 trucking industry stakeholders participated in this year's survey, including motor carriers, truck drivers, industry suppliers, driver trainers, and law enforcement among other groups.  For the first ever, law enforcement personnel represented nearly five percent of respondents, so the report includes a ranking of the top three law enforcement concerns. 

The complete results of the annual survey were released as part of 2023 American Trucking Associations' Management Conference and Exhibition.  The full report can be found at ATRI's website here.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization.  It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-economy-tops-the-list-of-trucking-industry-issues-301956814.html

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf First Solar, Vestas Wind Systems
13.10.23 SMI stoppt Erholungsbewegung
13.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Und die Zinsangst ist zurück
13.10.23 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020 - am 16. Oktober bei Splint Invest: Potenzial: +10,5% p.a.
13.10.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 13.10.2023
13.10.23 Robuste Öl-Nachfrage trifft auf reduziertes Angebot
13.10.23 Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
13.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Erholung an das August-Tief
12.10.23 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'380.14 18.85 52SSMU
Short 11'603.16 13.84 DRSSMU
Short 12'017.23 8.96 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'900.30 13.10.2023 17:30:28
Long 10'486.18 19.69 5SSMIU
Long 10'224.81 13.49 3SSMJU
Long 9'774.72 8.82 UASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien begeistern die Börsenlegenden Warren Buffett und Kenneth Griffin gleichermassen
Santhera-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Santhera hofft nach positiver CHMP-Empfehlung für Vamorolone auf baldige Zulassung
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich fester: Sandoz-Papiere legen seit IPO einen starken Lauf hin - Positive Analystenstimmen
SoftwareONE erhält Reihe von neuen Übernahmeangeboten
China-Verkaufszahlen enttäuschen: Teslas aus China verkaufen sich deutlich schlechter
Jim Cramer sieht Aktienmarkt in direkter Abhängigkeit von Anleihen
Microsoft-Aktie tiefer: Microsoft schliesst Kauf von Actvision Blizzard ab
So entwickeln sich Goldpreis & Co. am Samstagvormittag
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Darum notiert der US-Dollar zu Franken und Euro fester

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit