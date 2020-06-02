02.06.2020 00:55:00

The Economic Club of Las Vegas Presents a Discussion on "Global Trends in a World of Coronavirus" in a Virtual Event on June 2

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas (ECLV) continues to offer a forum for robust and timely economic discussion by welcoming Tim Price, Partner of Price Value Partners Limited, to our "Virtual Event Series" as he discusses global trends in a world with Coronavirus.

Mr. Price, a graduate of Christ Church, Oxford University, has spent more than 25 years in capital markets. In 2005 he won the UK Private Asset Managers' Programme in "Defensive Investing." Mr. Price is also a columnist for MoneyWeek magazine.

The online event will take place Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The lobby opens at 9:45 and the program begins at 10. The event is complimentary, but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.econclublv.org/events.

About the Economic Club of Las Vegas
The Economic Club of Las Vegas, a non-profit 501(c)(6), non-partisan organization, provides an independent forum for national and international economic discussion and intellectual debate. The Club brings national speakers to Las Vegas to share their perspectives and ideas about economic and/or political conditions in the United States and the world.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-economic-club-of-las-vegas-presents-a-discussion-on-global-trends-in-a-world-of-coronavirus-in-a-virtual-event-on-june-2-301068849.html

SOURCE The Economic Club of Las Vegas

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

01.06.20
A New Era of Efficiencies and Innovation?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien lagern in Carl Icahns Depot
Coty-Aktie springt 20% hoch: Coty-Aufsichtsratschef Peter Harf wird zugleich Vorstandsvorsitzender
Finanzexperte: Nur langfristig orientierte Anleger sollten jetzt noch am Markt einsteigen
Rohstoffe im Mai 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Bill und Melinda Gates - Aktien-Investitionen der Gates Stiftung
Wie stehen die Aussichten für eine Fortsetzung der Gold-Rally?
Kann das gut gehen? Buffett handelt gegen eigenen Rat
Konkurrenz für Apple Car Play: Huawei HiCar wird in BYD-Fahrzeugen verbaut
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Darum geben die Ölpreise nach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB