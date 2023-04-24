Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'452 -0.1%  SPI 15'111 0.4%  Dow 33'809 0.1%  DAX 15'865 -0.1%  Euro 0.9794 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'398 -0.2%  Gold 1'985 0.2%  Bitcoin 24'250 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8889 -0.4%  Öl 81.4 -0.4% 
24.04.2023 11:00:00

The Eclipse Foundation publishes its study about Open Services Cloud

A new open source effort to UNLOCK the Cloud and open new digital markets in Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, today published its study about Cloud Interoperability to foster the European Digital Market. The report provides an analysis of the current market of the European cloud services ecosystem and perspectives:

  • To unlock the cloud industry,
  • To ease current digital market limitations,
  • To simplify the complexity behind managed cloud services usage,
  • And to open new opportunities for all: users, developers, and service providers.

As part of this publication, the Eclipse Foundation will be hosting a launch event on April 25th at 1:30 PM CEST in Brussels, open to all parties interested in contributing to an open cloud ecosystem. Registration and more information on this event can be found here: https://events.eclipse.org/2023/unlockthecloud/

"EU participants are grossly underrepresented in today's cloud ecosystem. This new open source industry collaboration will level the playing field and enable Europe to not only fully embrace the cloud, but build its own innovative industry,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director, the Eclipse Foundation. "As one of the critical ingredients to growth for multiple industries underpinning the EU’s economy, growing the region’s leadership in the cloud ecosystem will be the foundation for the future economic prosperity of Europe.”

Building cloud interoperability with the Open Services Cloud
Having reached nearly €190B in 2022, the European cloud services market is growing rapidly. It drives many of the 14 strategic industrial ecosystems defined in the 2021 EU industrial strategy and is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of 13% over the next decade.

Despite this compelling growth, the European cloud ecosystem is still limited in its ability to expand. To increase balance and boost cloud consumer purchasing power in the European market, the study introduces how Open Services Cloud platform brings three core innovations to streamline the process of using multiple clouds: a descriptive configuration language, a management portal, and a portable services and data solution.

The Open Services Cloud levels the playing field between cloud users and CSPs and ISVs. Especially beneficial to smaller businesses and start-ups, the Open Services Cloud opens the door for the emergence of a stronger European ecosystem of cloud service industry.

On April 25th, we will be hosting an in-person event in Brussels where you will learn from industry leaders, discover the results of our new study on cloud interoperability, and find out more about where the EU Data Act and the Digital Markets Act are heading when it comes to European cloud services. Register here to participate.

About the Eclipse Foundation
The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 400 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, distributed ledger technologies, open processor designs, and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 330 members, including industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler for their business strategies. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @EclipseFdn, LinkedIn or visit eclipse.org.

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Media contacts:
Schwartz Public Relations for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL
Stephanie Brüls / Susanne Pawlik
Sendlinger Strasse 42A
80331 Munich
EclipseFoundation@schwartzpr.de
+49 (89) 211 871 – 64 / -35

Nichols Communications for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL
Jay Nichols
jay@nicholscomm.com
+1 408-772-1551

514 Media Ltd for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL (France, Italy, Spain)
Benoit Simoneau
benoit@514-media.com
M: +44 (0) 7891 920 370


