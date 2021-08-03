SMI 12’192 0.2%  SPI 15’662 0.1%  Dow 34’838 -0.3%  DAX 15’602 0.2%  Euro 1.0736 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’128 0.3%  Gold 1’809 -0.2%  Bitcoin 34’366 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9033 -0.2%  Öl 73.1 -0.2% 
03.08.2021 14:27:00

The Dyrt Community Raises the Bars on Campsite Cell Service Information

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 camping app in the Apple and Google Play App Stores, is building a nationwide network of cell service coverage information from the campground up. Thousands of The Dyrt users throughout the US have already opened up their phones and helped provide valuable cell service ratings for each major provider at 34,000 locations across the country.

A vast majority of campers want cell service data — from vanlifers who are working remotely on the road to families on a weekend getaway. Because campers report cell coverage information directly to The Dyrt app in real time, The Dyrt's data on campsite connection speeds is more accurate and more up to date than most provider maps.

"We are STOKED on that new cell phone coverage feature," said Mak of the full-time camping duo Bound For Nowhere, "which is huge for us because the map from our cell provider is out of date and unreliable." Campers will now know ahead of time whether they will be able to take phone calls from their RV and stream HD movies, or whether they'll be lucky just to receive a text message.

Cell service data is now visible on all campground listings on The Dyrt's top-ranked iOS, Android and web platforms.

Cell service map layers will soon be available with The Dyrt PRO. The Dyrt PRO currently provides map layers for National Parks, National Forests and Bureau of Land Management land, among other features.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt's mission is to expand the camping community and help more people enjoy the outdoors. With over 1.5 million user-generated campgrounds, reviews and tips, The Dyrt is the largest source of camping information. The Dyrt helps campers find their ideal destinations by collecting reviews, photos and videos from fellow campers through the app. The Dyrt PRO enables campers to plan road trips, find free camping areas on public lands, use the app offline and more. www.thedyrt.com

Media Contact:
Maggie Fisher
860-526-1555 
315805@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dyrt-community-raises-the-bars-on-campsite-cell-service-information-301347063.html

SOURCE The Dyrt

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV

1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.

Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13:51 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:37 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Snap Inc
10:25 Vontobel: derimail - Pharmawerte im Fokus
09:39 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
09:19 Marktüberblick: Kursrutsch bei Allianz
07:50 Microsofts Wachstumstreiber liefert
01.08.21 Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV
30.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Lonza, Moderna
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Langzeit-Bär David Tice erwartet Zusammenbruch bei Aktien- und Kryptoanlagen
Allianz-Aktie tiefrot: Untersuchungen in den USA - Allianz sieht Risiko erheblicher Auswirkung auf künftige Finanzergebnisse
Relief-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Relief Therapeutics erhält von FDA Orphan Drug-Status für Avipdadil
Dow geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst nach Rekord im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Drei Merkmale: Daran muss sich der Bitcoin messen lassen, um als echte Währung zu gelten
Holcim-Aktien nach Gerüchten über Verkauf der Aktivitäten in Brasilien gesucht
Polizei räumt Blockade von Klimaaktivisten an UBS- und CS-Sitzen am Zürcher Paradeplatz - UBS- und CS-Aktien in Grün
Produktionsstart voraus: Rollt der Semi Truck von Tesla 2021 endlich vom Band?
Tesla-Konkurrent Lucid Motors kurz nach Börsendebüt: Ist ein Einstieg lohnenswert?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit