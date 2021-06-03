SMI 11’511 0.4%  SPI 14’836 0.3%  Dow 34’649 0.1%  DAX 15’633 0.2%  Euro 1.0963 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’079 -0.2%  Gold 1’871 -1.9%  Bitcoin 35’223 4.3%  Dollar 0.9044 0.7%  Öl 71.2 -0.1% 
03.06.2021 19:18:00

The Dog Stop® Receives Growth Capital Investment from Franvest Capital Partners Inc. to Accelerate Franchise Growth

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dog Stop®, the award-winning and rapidly growing dog care franchise, announces a new operational partner and investor, Franvest Capital Partners Inc. The Franvest team, out of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, brings a tremendous amount of franchise experience and leadership along with a history of building highly successful and industry leading international franchise organizations.

The Dog Stop® was bred from the beginning to be America's best all inclusive indoor/outdoor dog care facility offering dog boarding, daycare, grooming, obedience training, in-home services, and a dog retail store all under one roof. Our facilities exist to promote healthy and happy dogs through socialization, proper physical and mental stimulation paired with a holistic retail approach. Whether it's running in a play yard, socializing with friends, or just lounging around, The Dog Stop® is your one-stop-shop for all of your pup's wants and needs.

Currently The Dog Stop® has 20+ state of the art locations in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. There are another 10+ locations currently under development with plans to expand aggressively throughout the USA in the coming years. Most major and secondary markets are available nationwide and the franchise development team is seeking qualified franchisees to help grow the brand and its award-winning dog care services.

The Dog Stop® management team, including Founders, Jesse Coslov and Chris Kane, will continue to lead the company. Franvest President, David Hardy, will lead a team to expand the Board of Directors and provide strategic counsel and support.

The partnership will inject growth capital into the brand to establish new marketing programs and technologies, as well as boost development efforts to bring new qualified franchisees into the system. The investment will also enable The Dog Stop® to improve its systems and processes, while continuing to provide award-winning dog care services. Additionally, a new flagship corporate location, training facilities, and corporate headquarters are in development in Pittsburgh, PA.

For more information please contact:
Jill Cassidy
The Dog Stop®
80 26th Street STE 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
1(855)635-3935 x. 705
jill@thedogstop.com
www.thedogstop.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dog-stop-receives-growth-capital-investment-from-franvest-capital-partners-inc-to-accelerate-franchise-growth-301305479.html

SOURCE The Dog Stop

