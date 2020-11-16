SMI 10’587 0.9%  SPI 13’122 0.8%  Dow 29’851 1.3%  DAX 13’139 0.5%  Euro 1.0812 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’466 1.0%  Gold 1’887 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9128 0.0%  Öl 43.9 2.9% 

16.11.2020 21:30:00

The Doctors Company Appoints Grace Vandecruze to Board of Governors

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, announced the appointment of Grace Vandecruze, MBA, CPA, to the Board of Governors.

Grace Vandecruze, MBA, CPA, has been named to The Doctors Company Board of Governors.

Vandecruze is founder and managing director at Grace Global Capital LLC, a consulting firm that has provided mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisory, restructuring, and valuation services to the insurance industry and financial regulators since 2006. She also has served as a managing director at Swiss Re, where she was responsible for the firm's regulatory advisory practice in the insurance and financial services industries; as a vice president at a private equity firm specializing in the insurance industry; and as an associate in the Financial Institutions Group at Merrill Lynch.

"We are pleased to welcome Grace Vandecruze to our board," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company. "Her expertise in M&A and capital markets will be of great value as we continue to expand our platform for service to healthcare. She joins a distinguished group of professionals who are dedicated to our TDC Group vision of protecting those who provide superior care, reducing operational and financial risk in the provision of healthcare services, and simplifying delivery of high-quality healthcare."

"I am very excited to join this dynamic and innovative insurance company," said Vandecruze. "As the company continues to diversify into new and growing markets, I look forward to contributing my expertise in M&A and finance to the board."

Vandecruze earned an MBA in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BBA in accounting from Pace University. Before attending the Wharton School, she was an auditor for six years in the financial services industry at Ernst & Young and Grant Thornton. She also is a board member of M Financial Group and was appointed to the Wharton Graduate Executive board. She recently authored the book Homeless to Millionaire: 6 Keys to UPLIFT Your Financial Abundance.

About The Doctors Company
Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company takes the mal out of malpractice insurance by helping hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. To learn more about data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook. The Doctors Company is part of the TDC Group of companies (TDC Group), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. TDC Group (thetdcgroup.com) serves the full continuum of care from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $6 billion in assets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-doctors-company-appoints-grace-vandecruze-to-board-of-governors-301173953.html

SOURCE The Doctors Company

