About this market

The growth of the direct carrier billing (DCB) platform market in the US market is driven by the increasing use of the DCB payment method in the gaming industry, which includes the gaming market for mobile as well as consoles in the country. The rising popularity of mobile gaming is one of the prominent market growth drivers. This is owing to high smartphone penetration and the development of new and advanced games. However, the development of new and advanced games has increased the purchasing volumes of gaming consoles such as PS4 and Xbox. The users can make payments for gaming applications on their gaming consoles using their mobile numbers. The primary users of consoles are teenagers in the US, and they do not have access to credit/debit cards and in some cases, not even bank accounts. This is significantly driving the adoption of the DCB platform. Our analysts have predicted that the direct carrier billing platform market in the US will register a CAGR of over 14% by 2023.







Market Overview



Economies of scale for all the stakeholders in the value chain



The ecosystem of the DCB platform market in the US has four major stakeholders, which are merchants, carrier networks, content creators, and DCB platform providers. The advantage a merchant has in this value chain is that its partnership with a carrier network will allow the former to get access to a broader customer base offered by the latter. This can subsequently increase the revenue generation for merchants of the DCB platform market in the US.



Increase in preference for prevailing standard payment solutions in the US market



The high choice that consumers have in prevailing standard payment solutions hinders the growth of DCB platform market in the US. Numerous payment procedures are available in the US. Customers in the US are highly dependent on credit cards and payment wallets. Since customers are reluctant to move from these already prevailing payment options, the growth of DCB market in the US is low compared to the other countries.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the direct carrier billing platform market in the US during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly concentrated. The presence of a few companies, including Amdocs Ltd. and Bango Plc makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the rising popularity of the subscription model of paid streaming services and the increased adoption of DCB in the mobile gaming industry will provide significant growth opportunities to direct carrier billing platform manufacturers. Boku Inc., Digital Turbine Inc., and Oracle Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



