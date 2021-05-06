SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
06.05.2021 02:56:00

The Denver Post Names Larson Tax Relief A Winner Of The Colorado Top Workplaces 2021 Award

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larson Tax Relief has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Denver Post Top Workplaces. This marks the 10th consecutive year that Larson Tax Relief has been honored with a Top Workplaces award. While COVID-19 has presented especially difficult times to many businesses, owners Jack and Ron Larson have continued to meet the challenges in a remote workplaces to provide a culture that embraces the employees while still providing superior customer services to their clients.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

ABOUT LARSON TAX RELIEF
Larson Financial, Inc., dba Larson Tax Relief, is a family owned and operated tax resolution firm that was established in 2005 by brothers Jack and Ron Larson. After working more than a decade in the industry, the brothers were inspired to create their own organization that is dedicated to an environment of honesty, integrity, and exceptional customer service. Since that beginning, Larson has been successfully building a team of trusted and experienced professionals to provide honest answers and real solutions that work for their clients. As a family owned business, the team at Larson understands that behind every client there is a real person that deserves the best service and representation available.

Larson has helped over 10,000 individuals and businesses to resolve their tax liabilities in all 50 states. Our experience, knowledge, professionalism, and customer service are unmatched in the industry. Contact us locally at 303-554-0778 or nationwide at 888-589- 0955.

http://www.larsontaxrelief.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-denver-post-names-larson-tax-relief-a-winner-of-the-colorado-top-workplaces-2021-award-301285105.html

SOURCE Larson Tax Relief

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

05.05.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
05.05.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
05.05.21 Marktüberblick: Merck KGaA erfreut nachbörslich
05.05.21 Überraschender Stimmungsumschwung
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
04.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
30.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie geht stärker aus dem Handel: Kapitalerhöhung für Mitarbeiterbeteiligungen gescheitert
Dow schliesst fester - Nasdaq auf rotem Terrain -- SMI geht mit kräftigem Gewinn aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'100 Punkten -- Hang Seng letztendlich in Rot
Probleminvestition Gold: Darum sollten Anleger lieber auf den kleinen Bruder Silber setzen
Mike Novogratz sieht Bitcoin bis 2024 auf 500'000 US-Dollar steigen
Daimler-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Nissan wirft milliardenschweres Daimler-Aktienpaket auf den Markt
Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Tecentriq als Lungenkrebs-Therapie - Roche-Aktie profitiert
Siegfried wird Impfstoff von Novovax abfüllen - Siegfried-Aktie freundlich
Alcon-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Alcon setzt die Erholung von COVID-19 im ersten Quartal 2021 fort
Elon Musk ernennt sich zum "Dogefather" - Kurssprung beim Dogecoin
Implenia will bis zu 150 Stellen in Graubünden streichen - Implenia-Aktie in Rot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit