18.07.2020 09:00:00

The Dentists, LLC of Teaneck, New Jersey Continue To Provide The Latest In Dental Technology

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dentists, LLC is an established general dental practice that has been a part of the Teaneck, New Jersey community for over 35 years. NJ Top Dentists, Dr. Georgette Bennardo-Meggelin and Dr. Aliza E. Staiman lead a team of caring and dedicated professionals that strive to provide you with exceptional dentistry.

"We are committed to making our patients' treatment comfortable and enjoyable. We take pride in our professionalism, the gentleness of our care and the friendliness of our staff," they say. "It is our objective to place our patients first and foremost."

Patients who visit The Dentists, LLC receive a variety of tailored treatments, including routine examinations, routine cleanings, fillings, crowns, bridges, root canals, extractions, oral cancer screenings, and VELscope screenings.

The office also recently added a new technology for taking digital impressions. These digital impressions can then be scanned and sent directly to the laboratory for fabrication of restorations.

The Dentists, LLC pride themselves on using the latest dental technology. As a patient, you can always count on the friendliness of their staff and the gentleness of their care.

To learn more about this NJ Top Dentists practice, please click here: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/drgeorgettebennardomeggelin/

About Us

NJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

 

SOURCE NJ Top Docs

