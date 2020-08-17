The Dental Studio of Midland Secures Loose Dentures with Dental Implants in Midland, TX

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drs. Tye Thompson, Jordon Green, and Mallory Gonzales of The Dental Studio of Midland welcome new patients who have loose dentures in Midland, TX and encourage them improve their function and health with implant supported dentures. The team offers comprehensive dental care in their state-of-the-art practice, including denture stabilization with dental implants for those with ill-fitting dentures. In an effort to provide convenient care in fewer visits, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they do not require a referral for implant supported dentures treatment.

Traditionally, removable dentures have been the long-standing option for patients missing all their teeth. While able to restore the appearance of a smile, dentures have numerous limitations that most patients find embarrassing or discouraging. Dentures only restore 10 percent of biting and chewing power, which significantly limits food choices and can lead to a decline in oral and overall health. Dentures also rely on natural suction and adhesives to remain in place, but can easily become loose when a person eats, talks, or laughs. Additionally, dentures do not address the bone loss that naturally occurs in the jaw without stimulation from teeth. Over time, dentures become looser and ill-fitting, increasing the risk of gum sores, infection, and other problems associated with increased denture mobility.

The experienced team of dentists at The Dental Studio of Midland provides a solution for patients struggling with loose dentures. Using the strength and durability of dental implants, the dentists can stabilize a removable denture and improve dental function for biting and chewing. These implant supported dentures are comprised of two or more dental implants onto which a denture is attached, so it no longer takes support from the gums and adhesives. The team of dentists place and restore dental implants in their comprehensive practice using advanced technologies, including CBCT imaging and 3D printing, to provide predictable and personalized treatments. Their skills also extend to tooth extractions, bone grafting, sedation dentistry, and other procedures related to dental implants. They also hand-craft custom dentures in their office as the patient heals from surgery, which will then be permanently fixed to the dental implants.

Patients with ill-fitting and loose dentures can experience amazing benefits of secure implant supported dentures, including:

Stable teeth for proper biting and chewing

Secure smile without suction or adhesives

No denture slipping, clicking, or falling out

Easy maintenance and cleaning

Improved oral and overall health

Boost in confidence and quality of life

The dentists of The Dental Studio of Midland welcome patients with missing teeth and loose dentures in Midland, TX to restore their quality of life with implant supported dentures. Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment, with or without a referral, by visiting http://www.midlanddentalstudio.com or calling 432-687-0629.

About the Practice

The Dental Studio of Midland offers comprehensive and caring dental care to patients in Midland, TX. Committed to serving custom care that patients truly need, Drs. Tye Thompson, Jordon Green, and Mallory Gonzales build relationships with each patient in order to understand their unique needs and goals. Both Drs. Thompson and Green completed dental training at the prestigious University of the Pacific and continue to expand their knowledge in dentistry by attending multiple continuing education courses. Dr. Gonzales brings her experience from the University of Texas to the team. The Dental Studio of Midland is equipped with advanced dental technology to provide patients with the highest standard of care. Drs. Thompson, Green, and Gonzales all bring their unique art and "niche" to The Dental Studio of Midland. Some of the services offered are laser dentistry, Invisalign®, full mouth reconstruction, and sedation dentistry. The Dental Studio of Midland team is dedicated to providing the most efficient, least painful procedures for patients, and offer minimally invasive surgery whenever possible. To learn more about Drs. Thompson, Green, and Gonzales and the services offered at The Dental Studio of Midland, call 432-687-0629 or visit http://www.midlanddentalstudio.com.

