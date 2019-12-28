28.12.2019 00:35:00

The December 2019 edition of the Crystallography Times newsletter is online

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The December edition of Crystallography Times from Rigaku Corporation has been published and is now available on the company's global website. Crystallography Times is an electronic newsletter published by Rigaku, focusing on single crystal X-ray diffraction. It serves the X-ray analysis community by presenting the latest news and crystallographic research.

"Crystallography in the News" is a collection of the recent news and developments, featuring the latest research findings in protein and small molecule crystallography and X-ray diffraction from around the world.

One news item reports a discovery from researchers at the University of Massachusetts of a new allotrope of carbon that is ferromagnetic to 125℃, harder than stainless steel and more conductive and reflective than aluminum.

Another news report presents a research article describing the use of crystallography and CryoEM, by researchers at Duke and Harvard, to study the targeted selection of HIV-specific antibody mutations by engineering B cell maturation.

The Product Spotlight in the current issue presents the Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-DW dual wavelength X-ray diffractometer. The system combines the increased flux of a rotating anode X-ray source with the flexibility of two different wavelengths, making it ideal for laboratories exploring a wide range of research interests.

The book review for December presents Why Trust Science? by Naomi Oreskes. The book is based on a series of lectures given gave at Princeton University in Fall 2016. It contains not only the text of Oreskes' two lectures, but commentaries given at the time by distinguished members of other fields.

The issue concludes with a look at Rigaku laboratories in Frankfurt, The Woodlands and Tokyo, highlighting some of the equipment in use at each facility.

Also included are a link to link to a video from the 29th First Annual Ig Nobel Award Ceremony, and access to the Rigaku Oxford Diffraction user forum.

The December issue of Crystallography Times is the final monthly edition. It will be published quarterly beginning in 2020. Readers can subscribe to the newsletter or view the current issue online at https://www.rigaku.com/subscribe.

About Rigaku

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

For further information, contact:

Michael Nelson
Rigaku Global Marketing Group
tel: +1. 512-225-1796
michael.nelson@rigaku.com

 

SOURCE Rigaku

