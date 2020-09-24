24.09.2020 23:11:00

The CSIA Shares Fire Safety Tips In Honor Of National Chimney Safety Week

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) and thousands of industry professionals spend the last week in September sharing chimney safety tips and educating homeowners on how to best maintain and use their chimneys and fireplaces.

The badge of a Certified Chimney Sweep® (PRNewsfoto/Chimney Safety Institute of Ame)

Designated National Chimney Safety Week by the CSIA back in 1978, this annual observance serves as a reminder to homeowners to take fire safety into their own hands and to schedule annual maintenance services prior to using their fireplaces each year.

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of 22,300 U.S. residential structure fires were caused by chimneys, fireplaces, or chimney connectors between 2012-2014, resulting in an average of 60 injuries, 20 deaths, and $116.4 million in property loss each year.

The mission of the CSIA and the goal of National Chimney Safety Week is to lower these numbers dramatically by training industry professionals and educating homeowners on the importance of proper chimney maintenance.

Annual maintenance should include:

  • A yearly chimney inspection by a CSIA-certified chimney technician
  • A yearly chimney cleaning, if needed

It only takes a matter of minutes for a chimney fire to spread to other areas of the home, but a few minutes of proactive care can reduce that risk, so homeowners can safely enjoy their fireplaces this fall and winter.

Chuck Roydhouse, President of CSIA shares,

"It's not just wood-burning chimneys that can be hazardous. Gas fireplaces, gas or oil heating furnaces and water heaters, and other fuel-burning appliances can create unsafe chimneys, too. External factors other than fire source can cause dangerous situations, including: weather, animals residing in the flue, aging structure, and foreign obstructions. So, inspect chimneys every year."

To find a CSIA-certified sweep in your area, head to https://web.csia.org/search.

About CSIA
The Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) is a nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors dedicated to the education, training, and certification of chimney and industry related professionals. Additionally, we strive to advance public awareness about the dangers of chimney fires and other problems related to the maintenance and performance of chimney and venting systems.

CSIA is the only non-profit national training academy for chimney technicians, and the CSIA-Certified Chimney Sweep® credential is acknowledged by industry organizations, insurance underwriters, local, state, and federal agencies as the measure of a chimney and venting technician's knowledge about the evaluation and maintenance of chimney and venting systems. CSIA is the standard of excellence in the chimney and venting industry.

 

The Chimney Safety Institute of America is a nonprofit organization dedicated to homeowner education and industry training of chimney and venting technicians. (PRNewsfoto/Chimney Safety Institute of Ame)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-csia-shares-fire-safety-tips-in-honor-of-national-chimney-safety-week-301137918.html

SOURCE Chimney Safety Institute of America

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 531.00
-0.19 %
SGS 2’430.00
-0.25 %
ABB 23.12
-0.52 %
Swisscom 498.40
-0.52 %
Roche Hldg G 331.80
-0.75 %
LafargeHolcim 41.26
-1.69 %
Lonza Grp 566.40
-1.73 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.90
-1.95 %
CS Group 8.91
-2.15 %
UBS Group 9.97
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:17
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
09:11
Vontobel: derimail - 24% p.a. Coupon mit Apple, Bank of America, United Health - in CHF
07:26
Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Aufgehellte Aussichten / US-Fastfoodketten – Ein schmackhaftes Trio
22.09.20
Magnesium – Abundant and Cheap or a Strategic Blindspot?
22.09.20
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV
22.09.20
SMI verhaut den Wochenstart
21.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Beyond Meat, Danone, Nestlé
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:24
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
21.09.20
Schroders: Welche Auswirkungen hätte eine Präsidentschaft von Joe Biden auf Investitionen in den Klimaschutz?
mehr
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Partner NeuroRx beantragt US-Zulassung für Corona-Behandlung RLF-100 - Relief-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Ex-Nationalbankchef Hildebrand offenbar auf "Shortlist" für CS-Präsidium - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter
Wall Street beendet Tag tiefrot -- SMI schliesst leichter, DAX aber im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend stärker aus dem Handel
Euro fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Juli - aber zum Franken stabil
Johnson & Johnson beginnt letzte Testphase mit COVID-19-Impfstoff - J&J-Aktie stark
Roche erreicht Ziele mit Alzheimer-Kandidaten Semorinemab nicht - Roche-Aktie leichter
Musk verspricht Schnäppchen-Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
ams und OSRAM einigen sich auf Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag - OSRAM-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig
Airbus-Aktie im Sinkflug: Delta will offenbar 40 Airbus-Auslieferungen verschieben
Vifor-Aktie sackt ab nach durchwachsenen Daten aus Ferinject-Studie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Am heimischen Markt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Donnerstag Minuszeichen zu sehen. Die Wall Street unternahm einen Erholungsversuch. In Asien waren am Donnerstag die Bären am Steuer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB