The Cruise Web Celebrates Twenty Five Years in Business

CALVERTON, Md., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The evening of memories and merriment served as a welcome reminder of how much The Cruise Web has grown and accomplished in its first 25 years. More importantly, the event gave reason to pause and reflect on the teamwork, support and values that made it all possible.

A company founded in 1994 upon the drive and determination of one man, Frans Hansen, has matured into a thriving agency supported by the combined efforts of many. Through its personalized cruise planning, reliable service and top-down emphasis on respect, The Cruise Web continues to earn lifelong clients around the world.

"I'm so incredibly proud of all members of our Cruise Web team. They not only come to work every day and give their best effort to earn lifelong clients with personalized cruise planning and reliable service, but they do so while treating our valued customers, important co-workers, and wonderful suppliers and partners with professionalism and respect," said Frans Hansen, The Cruise Web's President.

Additionally, in appreciation of the cruise lines and communities that made The Cruise Web's first 25 years possible, the agency is including both in its anniversary celebrations—beginning with its cruise providers, many of which were recognized at the dinner cruise gala.

The Cruise Web also celebrated this milestone by giving back to its community, specifically through Stepping Stones Shelter. This local homeless shelter focuses on finding stable environments for homeless families with children, and The Cruise Web was honored to support their vital work with a $2,500 donation.

"I couldn't be happier to celebrate this amazing milestone. I am truly honored to be part of such a wonderful company and proud that The Cruise Web has become an industry leader and trusted resource for the cruise travelers. The future is bright and I look forward to many more milestones to celebrate," said Karolina Shenton, The Cruise Web's Vice President.

While The Cruise Web's 25th anniversary might be company's biggest milestone to date, they believe that their continued adherence to and reverence for the value of respect will earn them many more. For this reason, rather than looking at this year's anniversary celebration as simply the culmination of 25 years of hard work, The Cruise Web is treating this milestone—as important as it may be—as one among many, with even more to come.

