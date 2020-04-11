+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
11.04.2020 20:00:00

The COVID-19 Pandemic: Connecticut Health Care Providers Seek Innovative Captive Solutions for Business Interruption Coverage

ASHFORD, Conn., April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "As Connecticut health care facilities rise to meet the challenge of the COVID-19 epidemic in Connecticut, these health care facilities are suffering significant daily loss of revenue as they reallocate resources to dealing with the outbreak...at the expense of ambulatory and elective surgery revenue," said captive industry veteran Michael Maglaras, Principal of Michael Maglaras & Company.

Property policies written for health care institutions frequently contain broad limitations on business interruption coverage caused by the cascading effect of dealing with the coronavirus and other losses stemming directly from disease contamination.

Maglaras added, "We are already fielding questions from our health care captive owners in Connecticut as to how they might be able to access excess surplus in their captives. We first encourage health care providers and others to determine the amount of commercial coverage for decontamination costs, communicable disease cleanup, and interruption by communicable disease," indicated Maglaras. "But we are very busy speaking daily with captive owners about how they can use their captives' existing surplus to augment property coverage availability."

Andrew Mais, Commissioner of the Connecticut Insurance Department, said, "Health care facilities and other businesses in Connecticut are quickly realizing that business interruption claims caused by the COVID-19 crisis may be difficult to collect on, unless physical loss or damage to property can be substantiated." Mais added, "We've determined that captive insurance companies may be able, in some cases, to play a significant role in claim recovery, depending upon the amount of the loss and the availability of a captive's surplus."

"Connecticut is known as an innovative captive domicile," said Janet Grace, Program Manager of the Captive Insurance Division at the Connecticut Insurance Department. "Our department may be able to assist existing Connecticut captives with a strategy to access surplus for these types of business interruption claims. Just as importantly, and this is particularly true for tax-exempt health care providers...if your captive is located outside the United States, this may be the time to bring it to Connecticut, where you can take advantage of our 'brain trust' of captive innovators, who may be able to help you deal with lost revenue at this time of crisis."

To learn more about Michael Maglaras & Company: http://www.michaelmaglaras.com.

To learn more about Connecticut captives, visit the Connecticut Insurance Department's website at: https://portal.ct.gov/CID/Financial-Division/Captive-Insurance/Captive-Insurance-Regulation.

###

 

SOURCE Michael Maglaras & Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Erdölmarkt in Aufruhr: Bietet der Ausnahmezustand Chancen?
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Deutsche Bank hat bei Tesla Hoffnung auf schwarze Zahlen im ersten Quartal
Boeing erwägt wohl jede zehnte Stelle zu streichen
Cloud-Computing: JD.com will mit Alibaba, Amazon und Microsoft konkurrieren
Warren Buffett sichert Lieferung von Atemmasken für New York
Corona-Crash: So haben sich Bitcoin, Gold, Palladium, Dow und S&P 500 im ersten Quartal geschlagen
KW 15: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB