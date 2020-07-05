+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
05.07.2020 22:45:00

The COVID-19 Challenge: A 30-Day Guide to Recovery From the Coronavirus Pandemic

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two doctors from Congressional OB GYN and a dentist in Maryland are the organizers of the "COVID-19 Challenge" with the hopes of attracting public interest and coordinating a national effort to reverse the recent trends in the coronavirus pandemic by empowering the public to play a more active role in fighting this disease.

The challenge requires participants to perform three tasks for a period of 30 days:

  • Participants must agree to wear a mask in public places; or, they must agree to six feet of separation in well-ventilated settings;
  • Participants must agree to sanitize hands each and every time prior to eating or drinking; and,
  • Participants must take their own temperature every evening and self-isolate if febrile.

    • The goal of these three elements is to create a more palatable program for the American people that is easy to understand and easy to follow. It will also allow for U.S. businesses to remain open, which is a superior alternative to periodic closures of various sectors of the economy. Most importantly, it will give public health authorities time to devise and implement wider contact tracing to mitigate disease spread in their communities.

    "The ultimate purpose of the challenge is to save American lives," says Dr. Steve Behram, one of the challenge organizers. "People need specific and concrete steps to make a big impact on this pandemic."

    "If successful, this will be one of the biggest grassroots efforts in the history of our nation," says Dr. Nancy Behram, another one of the challenge organizers. "We can leverage our modern social media, a tool that was unavailable during the 1918 epidemic."

    A 30-day reduction in the incidence of infections will reduce morbidity and mortality from COVID-19. It will buy us one more month to develop a cure or to find medications that can help curb the tide with this infection. Most importantly, these 30 days will save lives.

    CONTACT: Dr. Steve Behram, 1-240-499-7888, Steve@rules4covid.com

