The Council on International Educational Exchange Continues Its Mission to Bring the World Together Despite Global Pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world stays in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, study abroad and intercultural exchange organization CIEE will continue building bridges between people and nations through online courses taught by international faculty, project-based virtual internship placements, and virtual public diplomacy programs.

Since 1947, CIEE's mission has been to overcome barriers to international education and exchange to humanize international relations, advance peace in our world, and enable students to develop the skills they need to succeed in our interconnected and culturally diverse world. During this interim period of global self-isolation, CIEE is leveraging technology and its globally based faculty to continue that mission in 2020.

For summer 2020, CIEE will offer a full slate of online courses taught by international faculty located in 20 different countries. CIEE's exemplary worldwide faculty will deliver more than 25 online classes in language, art, culture, business, STEM, psychology, political science, economics, marketing, and leadership. At $750 for a 3-credit course, students can make academic progress towards their college degrees while also preparing for a future in-person study abroad program.

Courses include Masterworks of French Art (Paris), Genius Artists for the Genius City (Rome), Japanese Manga and Art (Kyoto), Economic of Wine (Buenos Aires),America and the Arabs (Rabat),Vikings in the Conquest of Europe (Copenhagen), Contemporary Challenges in Global Health (Sydney), and Sustainable Development for the Tropics (Monteverde).

Also, for summer 2020, CIEE will offer virtual internships drawn from its network of companies across 18 locations: Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York City, Prague, San Francisco, Santiago, Seville, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, and Vancouver. CIEE will provide online coaching and workshops throughout the program, which features an 8-week project-based non-credit domestic or international placement. Students may add one of CIEE's online courses to this experience. The cost is $1,450 for domestic and international virtual internship placement and support.

In the spirit of encouraging a future in-person international experience, CIEE is offering all participants in their summer 2020 online courses or virtual internships a financial credit of $2,250 for an in-person semester program in fall 2020 or spring 2021, or $750 for an in-person program in summer 2021. For students who study abroad in the future, this credit offsets the total cost of either the summer 2020 online course or virtual internship placement program.

Finally, CIEE's Exchange Division is currently developing online public diplomacy programs that support youth civic leadership development, and anti-extremism programs that bring together students from the U.S. and the Middle East.

"For more than 70 years, CIEE has been bringing the world together in an effort to humanize international relations," said James P. Pellow, president and CEO of CIEE. "We believe this mission is timeless, and will be ever-more important in a post-COVID-19 world."

To learn more about CIEE's online opportunities for students who want to think globally, while studying locally, visit https://ciee.org/summer-online-programs.

About the Council on International Educational Exchange

CIEE, the country's oldest and largest nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization, transforms lives and builds bridges by promoting the exchange of ideas and experiences. To help people develop skills for living in a globally interdependent and culturally diverse world, CIEE sponsors a wide variety of opportunities for cultural exchange, including work exchange programs, teach abroad programs, and a worldwide portfolio of study abroad and internship programs for college and high school students. www.ciee.org.

Contact: Leslie Taylor, (207) 553-4274, ltaylor@ciee.org

