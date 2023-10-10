Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'002 1.7%  SPI 14'366 1.6%  Dow 33'739 0.4%  DAX 15'424 2.0%  Euro 0.9597 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'205 2.3%  Gold 1'860 0.0%  Bitcoin 24'840 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9049 0.0%  Öl 87.6 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528
Top News
Anleihen, Inflation, Zinsen und Co.: Top-Investoren geben Risiko-Warnung heraus
Tesla, Nikola, Lucid & Co.: Diese E-Auto-Aktien werden am meisten geshortet
Diese Wasserstoffaktien haben laut HSBC-Analystin deutliches Kurspotenzial
25 Jahre Swisscom: War die Liberalisierung des Schweizer Telekommarktes erfolgreich?
Gold- und Silberpreis im Fokus: So könnte sich der Rest des Jahres 2023 am Edelmetall-Markt gestalten
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

11.10.2023 00:59:00

The Construction Media Alliance Announces Winners of 2023 Editorial and Marketing Awards

KENOSHA, Wis., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Media Alliance has recognized the winners of the 2023 Editorial and Marketing Awards — a peer-voted awards platform meant to highlight excellence in construction industry journalism, communications, content and storytelling. Categories range from traditional editorial platforms such as columns and series, to more new media platforms such as social media and video production.

Construction Media Alliance Logo

The Construction Media Alliance has recognized the winners of the 2023 Editorial and Marketing Awards

The awards program is sponsored by Hyundai Construction Equipment, and a special ceremony announcing the recipients was sponsored by Hyundai and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers at Utility Expo 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.

"The entrants for the 2023 awards program were notable for a desire to embrace serious and weighty topics related to the construction industry — all able to deliver these topics in a compelling way within the world of heavy industry in North America," says Bill Elverman, executive director of the Construction Media Alliance and co-owner of PKA | True North. "Each winner was judged for excellence by a panel of peers who have worked in various disciplines of marketing and journalism in the construction industry — weighing each for an understanding of the industry and its people, as well as overall skill in communications."

The 2023 winners are:

Editorial: 

Marketing: 

The Construction Media Alliance will be hosting additional networking events at construction industry trade shows in Q1 2024, and will conduct another awards program in 2024. Any publishers, journalists, marketing professionals or social media experts in the construction industry looking to volunteer or participate in future events can email Elverman at bill@pkamar.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-construction-media-alliance-announces-winners-of-2023-editorial-and-marketing-awards-301952909.html

SOURCE Construction Media Alliance

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

Inside Trading & Investment

10.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Kaufen, wenn die Angst groß ist
10.10.23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf AXA SA
10.10.23 Marktüberblick: Gold als sicherer Hafen gesucht
10.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Lonza, Sonova
10.10.23 SMI reagiert besonnen
10.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Warten auf neue Impulse
09.10.23 Wasserstoff: Das Schlüsselelement der grünen Energiewende?
04.10.23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
04.10.23 Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'423.51 19.99 3YSSMU
Short 11'679.72 13.65 SMIR9U
Short 12'126.03 8.59 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'001.69 10.10.2023 17:31:33
Long 10'535.74 19.28 A7SSMU
Long 10'312.76 13.91 A9SSMU
Long 9'847.13 8.94 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla stellt neue Powerwall-Version mit mehr Leistung vor
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Mittag gefragt
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Credit Suisse hätte laut FSB anders abgewickelt werden können
Erholungsrally: SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich höher -- Wall Street zu Handelsschluss im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche kann mit Augenmittel Vabysmo erneut Behandlungserfolg erzielen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger springt am Dienstagmittag hoch
Börsengang steht kurz bevor: Deshalb warnen Experten vor einem Kauf der Birkenstock-Aktie
Gold- und Silberpreis im Fokus: So könnte sich der Rest des Jahres 2023 am Edelmetall-Markt gestalten
SIX könnte womöglich den Schweizer Leitindex SMI erweitern - Fondsmanager leisten Widerstand
UBS-Aktie: UBS baut Blockchain-Aktivitäten aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit