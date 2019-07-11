|
11.07.2019 15:30:00
The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Germany Declined
NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Germany decreased 0.4 percent in May 2019 to 98.1 (2016=100).
The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for Germany increased 0.1 percent in May 2019 to 103.7 (2016=100).
The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.
