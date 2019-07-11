11.07.2019 15:30:00

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Germany Declined

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Germany decreased 0.4 percent in May 2019 to 98.1 (2016=100).

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for Germany increased 0.1 percent in May 2019 to 103.7 (2016=100). 

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading and coincident economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading or coincident indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The updated data tables can be found here.

The 2019 data release schedule is available here.

For more information about The Conference Board global business cycle indicators, click here. 

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conference-board-leading-economic-index-lei-for-germany-declined-300883458.html

SOURCE The Conference Board

SMI nahe Nulllinie -- DAX unentschlossen -- Wall Street mit höherem Start -- Asiens Börsen schliessen am Donnerstag im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt am Donnerstag kaum vom Fleck. Der DAX zeigt keine eindeutige Richtung. An den US-Börsen geht es nochmals etwas nach oben. Am Donnerstag wiesen die Indizes in Asien grüne Vorzeichen aus.

