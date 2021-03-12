SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1105 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’725 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’928 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9291 0.4%  Öl 69.2 -0.6% 
12.03.2021 22:19:00

The Concerned Shareholders of Taronis Fuels Send Letter to Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Wetherald and Tobias Welo (together, the "Concerned Shareholders", "we", "our" or "us"), who owned more than 16.2% of the outstanding shares before the Board of Directors' recent defensive and dilutive entrenchment maneuvers, today announced that they have sent a letter to Taronis shareholders detailing the value destructive history of CEO Scott Mahoney and the Taronis Board, as well as outlining their immediate plan to right the ship at Taronis and create value for all Taronis shareholders and create a better Taronis for its employees and other stakeholders. 

The Concerned Shareholders have launched a consent solicitation seeking to remove the incumbent board and elect a slate of significantly more qualified and aligned individuals to save Taronis and create long term sustainable value.  Do not be misled.  Time is of the essence. We urge Taronis shareholders to read the following letter and to vote only on the WHITE Consent Card.  Voting the Taronis Green revocation card, even as a protest against Scott Mahoney and the board, will actually cancel your previously cast vote to consent on the WHITE Consent Card. Only your latest dated card counts.

You may view the letter in the embedded PDF below.

