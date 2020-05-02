The Community Foundation Music Instruction Scholarship Application Opens May 1

FREDERICK, Md., May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From May 1 through May 31, 2020, The Community Foundation of Frederick County is accepting online applications for music instruction scholarships at http://www.ScholarshipsFrederickCounty.com. All application requirements and details can be found at this web address. No paper applications are accepted.

Students ages 5 through 18 who are currently pursuing instrumental or vocal music instruction may apply for a music scholarship supporting private or group instruction. Students must be enrolled in music instruction at the time of application and must be a Frederick County, Maryland resident.

The scholarships are being provided through funds created by generous donors who support music study. Scholarships will be provided from The Dustin and Courtney Muse Memorial Fund, The Sperry L. Storm Memorial Scholarship Fund, and The Guss Family Scholarship Fund for the Arts.

As a leader in grant and scholarship funding, The Community Foundation of Frederick County has given back more than $64 million to the community since 1986. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit http://www.FrederickCountyGives.org.



