15.02.2021 23:47:00

The Columbia University Center For Technology Management Launches A New Workshop On Data Strategy

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the proliferation of data required for improved decision-making, the Columbia University Center for Technology Management is hosting an online workshop, The Path to Data Dominance, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The workshop is designed to provide executives, directors, and senior managers with the tools they need to develop a more effective data strategy. Attendees will receive a certificate from the Columbia University Center for Technology Management upon completing the workshop.

"Understanding the role of technology and data in business decision-making is essential in today's organizations. Indeed, it is critical for C-level executives to be able to develop an effective data strategy," said Dr. Art Langer, Director of the Center for Technology Management. He went on to add, "We designed The Path to Digital Dominance Online Workshop to give senior leaders a framework they can use to define their data strategy."

In this one-day course, renowned leaders in the field will demonstrate how to use data to create sustainable revenue growth for organizations. Topics include: Introduction to Data Dominance; Overview of the Digital Data-Centric Enterprise; Overcoming Roadblocks and Barriers to Data and Data Mining; Designing a 12-Week Implementation Plan.

Dr. Arka Mukherjee, CEO of Global IDs and Mentor at the Center for Technology Management, will be conducting the workshop along with Dr. Art Langer, Director of the Center for Technology Management, Professor of Professional Practice, and Affiliate Member of the Data Science Institute.

To learn more about The Path to Data Dominance Online Workshop on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, visit ctm.columbia.edu/datadominance.

About the Columbia University Center for Technology Management

CTM provides breakthrough education and solutions to organizations and individuals on managing technology transformations and achieving strategic differentiation.

CTM is pleased to offer education programs that provide industry leaders with a better understanding of designing and managing data science applications in their organizations. CTM's more than 250 industry mentors and practice instructors provide a unique blend of insights into the role data plays in business.

Course topics typically focus on best practices from industry leaders who are using data science effectively at their firms, current state of the art applications of data science, and how data science is transforming the ways businesses form strategies and manage operations in a competitive global economy.

The Center is directed by Dr. Art Langer. Discover the latest information, news, and events by visiting our website: https://ctm.columbia.edu

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-columbia-university-center-for-technology-management-launches-a-new-workshop-on-data-strategy-301228489.html

SOURCE Columbia University

