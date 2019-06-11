11.06.2019 23:49:00

The coffee creamer market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023

About this market

The rising demand for vegan coffee creamers is one of the key factors that will trigger the growth of the global coffee creamer market during the forecast period. Vegan food products are devoid of all animal products, including dairy ingredients such as lactose. Non-dairy creamer does not contain lactose. The rising demand for non-dairy creamer from the vegan population is fueling the growth of coffee creamer. Consumers are aware of the health benefits of organic products, which will significantly drive the demand for vegan coffee cream during the forecast period. The preference for natural and organic products such as organic coffee creamer is expected to support the growth of the global coffee cream market. Our analysts have predicted that the coffee creamer market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.



Market Overview

Convenience, good-flavor, and longer shelf life

Coffee creamer is used as a substitute for milk. However, coffee cream can now be used as an additive in tea, cocoa, cereals, yogurt, and ready-to-drink beverages. Unlike most of the milk additives, coffee creamer can be directly added to tea, coffee, and chocolate drinks. Coffee creamer is also available in different convenient packaging such as spray cans, plastic pots, and small single-serve packs. The convenience of use is the key factor driving the use of coffee creamer. Moreover, coffee creamer also maintains its flavor over the period of storage. It has a longer shelf life and does not require refrigeration. Owing to these factors the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Health-related issues

Increasing concerns about obesity worldwide is a challenge to the market growth. Coffee creamer contains trans fats to increase the stabilization of the product. Consumption of trans fat in large amounts can lead to higher cholesterol. obesity. blood pressure, diabetes. and risk of heart disorders. This can restrain the growth of the global coffee creamer market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies including Barry Callebaut AG and Danone SA makes the competitive environment intense. Factors such as rising demand for vegan coffee creamers and demand for plant-based coffee creamers will provide considerable growth opportunities to coffee creamer manufacturers. Barry Callebaut AG, Danone SA, Nestlé SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and TURM-Sahne GmbH are some of the major companies covered in this report.

US-Handel endet mit leichtem Minus -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Dienstag zwischenzeitlich ein neues Allzeithoch verzeichnen. Der DAX zeigte sich stärker. Die ssiatischen Aktienmärkte konnten Gewinne verbuchen. An der Wall Street ging es im Dienstagshandel abwärts.

