SMI 10’950 0.2%  SPI 13’612 0.6%  Dow 30’937 -0.1%  DAX 13’871 1.7%  Euro 1.0786 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’593 1.1%  Gold 1’851 -0.3%  Bitcoin 28’736 0.0%  Dollar 0.8870 -0.1%  Öl 56.1 0.3% 
27.01.2021 03:59:00

The Coca-Cola Foundation awards grant to New England College of Optometry that will fund a diversity and inclusion scholarship

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New England College of Optometry (NECO) announced today the receipt of a grant from the The Coca-Cola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company, that will fund a new diversity and inclusion scholarship. 

Beatriz Perez, Chair and President of The Coca-Cola Foundation states, "The Coca-Cola Foundation is committed to empowering communities, including a strong focus on education. We are pleased to provide new support to enable minority and students with disabilities to pursue advanced studies in optometry."

"We thank The Coca-Cola Foundation for this generous grant and for recognizing the importance of increasing diversity in the field of optometry," states Angela Abraham, OD, Diversity and Inclusion Liaison. "Optometry is a  fulfilling profession that is much in demand as eye health needs continue to increase."

This is the third such diversity and inclusion scholarship established at NECO in the past few months.  In addition to The Coca-Cola Foundation Scholarship, Warby Parker gifted a scholarship to be awarded to two Black scholars that covers tuition for the College's four-year doctor of optometry program. NECO alum Dr. Alan Glazier gifted scholarship funds  with the goal to increase Black and underrepresented minority participation in the field of optometry. 

The grant also furthers NECO's organization-wide program for diversity and inclusion.  "A scholarship is one aspect of a larger effort to attract individuals to optometry school who may otherwise not have considered it," states Janet LaBreck, member of the NECO Board of Trustees. 

For details on NECO scholarships, reach out to Admissions@neco.edu. 

About The Coca-Cola Foundation

The Coca-Cola Foundation is the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company. Since its inception in 1984, the Foundation has awarded more than $1 billion in grants to support sustainable community initiatives around the world. For more information about The Coca-Cola Foundation, link here. 

About New England College of Optometry

New England College of Optometry is an optometry school that prepares the next generation of eye care providers, educators, and innovators through a rigorous curriculum and extensive clinical experiences. NECO graduates compassionate and skilled optometrists prepared to practice in diverse settings. More at neco.edu. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-coca-cola-foundation-awards-grant-to-new-england-college-of-optometry-that-will-fund-a-diversity-and-inclusion-scholarship-301215794.html

SOURCE The New England College of Optometry

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 13.23
2.40 %
Zurich Insur Gr 367.70
1.69 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’084.00
1.59 %
Nestle 103.36
1.53 %
Givaudan 3’727.00
1.30 %
CS Group 12.00
0.00 %
Sika 247.70
0.00 %
Alcon 66.26
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 600.00
-1.22 %
Novartis 84.33
-2.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

26.01.21
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV
26.01.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
26.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lyft Inc
26.01.21
Vontobel: Chinesische Autobauer im Kooperations-Fieber
26.01.21
SMI mit beeindruckender Stärke
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fällt: Novartis traut sich nach Coronajahr 2021 leichtes Wachstum zu - CEO Narasimhan verdient 2020 mehr
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS steigert Gewinn im Pandemiejahr 2020 deutlich - CEO äussert sich zu ING
US-Börsen gehen kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel in Grün -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Minus
Beyond Meat-Aktie +19%: Pepsi und Beyond Meat tun sich zusammen
Regeneron-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche-Partner Regeneron berichtet über positive Ergebnisse in Corona-Studie
Wisekey-Aktie springt nach oben: Wisekey vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft mit Arago und Neoris
Tesla-Aktie schliesst fester: BMW und Tesla an zweitem EU-Batterieprojekt beteiligt
OSRAM erhöht nach erstem Quartal die Prognose - OSRAM-Aktie freundlich
Komax-Aktie springt an: Komax steigert sich im zweiten Semester
Microsoft kann mit starken Zahlen überzeugen - Microsoft-Aktie profitiert nachbörslich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel in Grün -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Minus
An der Wall Street blieben grössere Ausschläge am Dienstag aus. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Dienstag zu. Die asiatischen Indizes gerieten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit