The Closing Exchange Launches New Curbside Closing™ Signing Option

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Closing Exchange announced today its launch of Curbside Closing™ by The Closing Exchange for title agents and lenders to continue to serve their customers in a world of social distancing. Effective immediately, The Closing Exchange is offering Curbside Closing as a signing option* during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Our Curbside Closing provides clients and their customers the peace of mind of a germ- and stress-free signing experience in a time where stress levels are high," said Alan Frelix, CEO of The Closing Exchange. "Abiding by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) social distancing guidelines, our Curbside Closing option allows the signer(s) to sign the documents at a convenient place and time without the need for a signing agent to enter the signer's home or to meet face-to-face without a protective barrier."

It is critical for homebuyers and sellers to continue to conduct transactions during this crisis. In fact, the Department of Homeland Security has outlined the sixteen pieces of critical infrastructure and has provided guidance in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. The guide states that financial services are part of the sixteen pieces. The essential services provided by lending institutions, title agencies, attorneys and notaries help extend credit and help homeowners tap into their home's equity for liquidity. That, in part, is why we are extending our services to include COVID-preventative signing options.

What is a Curbside Closing?

Curbside Closing by The Closing Exchange is the same as a mobile signing, except the notary signing agent and the consumer will not conduct the signing or the notarization in the same room. In a time of social distancing, the notary signing agent will meet the signer(s) at the desired location, but the entire signing will be held with a barrier between the signer and the notary signing agent abiding by the CDC's social distancing practices.

"The Closing Exchange and our network of trained signing agents across the U.S. are pleased to be able to extend this service to title agents, lenders and homebuyers and sellers as they strive to continue with life and creating some level of normalcy during the COVID-19 outbreak," Frelix continues. "Curbside Closing and our eClosing options allow homes to continue to be bought and sold, and we are pleased to make this happen during these uncertain times."

About The Closing Exchange

The Closing Exchange offers dynamic vendor management and signing services to the mortgage, reverse mortgage, auto lending and structured settlement industries provided by a trained and trusted network of notaries and attorneys. Built from a passion to improve the signing experience by seasoned management team who understands every facet of the financial services industry – The Closing Exchange is the next generation of signing and business services. The Closing Exchange's CXChoice platform provides online vendor management – allowing clients to quickly and seamlessly manage their signings and to become e-enabled (eSign, hybrid eSign, IPEN and Remote Online Notary (RON)) with the option to augment staffing through managed services.

The Closing Exchange has unmatched quality and coverage – investing in screening, training, and testing all signing agent partners to ensure familiarity and experience with industry- and customer-specific requirements. The company also has a heightened focus on security and compliance – as the first signing services provider to receive the American Land Title Association (ALTA) Best Practices Certification for signing services. For more information, visit www.TheClosingExchange.com, or follow The Closing Exchange on Twitter®@ClosingExchange.

*Product and service availability varies based on state and local regulations.

