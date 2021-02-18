The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal announces the location of three future COVID-19 vaccination sites on its territory

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l'Ouest-de-l'Ile-de-Montréal announces the location of its first three mass vaccination sites for the public namely, the Bob-Birnie Arena in Pointe-Claire, the Dollard-St-Laurent Sports Centre in Lasalle, and the Gerry-Robertson Community Centre in Pierrefonds–Roxboro. Other community sites will be announced shortly.

Working in close collaboration with the various municipal services, teams have already been mobilized to convert the premises. The three sites, which will be open 7 days a week once vaccination opens to the public, will be able to process a few thousand people a day. Anyone who wishes to be vaccinated will be able to do so once their turn comes.

Priority groups

Adults aged 80 and over

Adults aged 70 to 79 years

Adults aged 60 to 69 years

Adults under the age of 60 who have a chronic disease or a health condition that increases the risk of COVID-19 complications

Adults under the age of 60 who do not have a chronic disease or a health condition that increases the risk of complications, but who provide essential services and have contact with users

The rest of the adult population

Quote from Ms. Lynne McVey, CEO of the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

"The launch of the vaccination campaign for the general population provides hope for us all. I encourage everyone to make an appointment to be vaccinated once their turn has been identified. I want to thank our municipal and community partners for contributing to the success of this campaign. When it comes to fighting this virus, we are all on the same team."

Appointments for vaccination will be available online and a phone number will be provided.

About the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal: The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal comprises the former West Island Health and Social Services Centre, Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle Health and Social Services Centre, St., Mary's Hospital Center, the Douglas Mental Health University Institute, the West Island Rehabilitation Centre, the Grace Dart Extended Care Centre, Batshaw Youth and Family Centres, and Ste. Anne's Hospital.

SOURCE Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal