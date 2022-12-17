SMI 10'770 -1.0%  SPI 13'766 -1.0%  Dow 32'920 -0.9%  DAX 13'893 -0.7%  Euro 0.9888 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'804 -0.8%  Gold 1'792 0.9%  Bitcoin 15'644 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9319 0.0%  Öl 79.3 -2.7% 
17.12.2022 01:16:00

The China Fund, Inc. Declares Distributions

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors (the "Board") of The China Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") has declared capital gain distributions in the amount of $0.6748 per share. The distribution is comprised entirely of long-term capital gains. The distribution will be payable on January 10, 2023 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 27, 2022.

The Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment and Cash Purchase Plan (the "Plan") in which each stockholder automatically participates, unless the stockholder instructs Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the Plan Agent, in writing, to have all distributions, net of any applicable U.S. withholding tax, paid in cash. If the Fund's shares are trading at a premium to the net asset value ("NAV") per share of the Fund on the distribution payment date, the Plan provides that stockholders will be issued Fund shares valued at NAV. If the Fund's shares are trading at a discount to the NAV per share, stockholders will be issued shares of the Fund valued at market price. Stockholders will not be charged a fee in connection with the reinvestment of dividends or capital gains distributions. A stockholder may terminate his or her participation in the Plan by notifying the Plan Agent in writing at the address below.

Stockholders who have questions regarding the distribution may contact AST Fund Solutions, LLC at 1-888-CHN-CALL (246-2255).

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities (i) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is the People's Republic of China ("China"), or (ii) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China. While the Fund is permitted to invest in direct equity investments of companies organized in China, it presently holds no such investments. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN." The Fund's investment manager is Matthews International Capital Management, LLC.

For more information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call 1-888-CHN-CALL (246-2255) or visit the Fund's website at https://www.chinafundinc.com.

For more information about the Plan or to terminate your participation in the Plan, please contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A. at c/o The China Fund, Inc. at P.O. Box 43078, Providence, Rhode Island 02940-3078, by telephone at 1-800-426-5523 or via the Internet at www.computershare.com/investor.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-china-fund-inc-declares-distributions-301705557.html

SOURCE The China Fund, Inc.

