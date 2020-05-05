05.05.2020 02:13:00

The China Fund, Inc. Announces Additional Information to be Provided on its Website

BOSTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) (the "Fund") announced today that effective immediately it will include on the Fund's website under "Daily Prices" the Fund's net asset value per share prior to any fair valuation adjustments that may be made from time to time ("Unadjusted NAV") in addition to the Fund's official net asset value per share ("Official NAV") reflecting any such adjustments. The addition of the Unadjusted NAV on the Fund's website is part of the Board's ongoing efforts to provide shareholders with increased transparency.

The Unadjusted NAV is provided for investors' information only. The Unadjusted NAV does not represent the Official NAV of the Fund nor is it used for Fund accounting or performance purposes. Investors should not rely upon the Unadjusted NAV when making their investment decisions. The Fund's Official NAV is calculated in accordance with the valuation procedures adopted by the Board. Consistent with the requirements of the Investment Company Act of 1940 and related Securities and Exchange Commission guidance, the Fund's valuation procedures provide that the value of the Fund's portfolio holdings may be adjusted as appropriate to ensure such valuation represents fair market value.

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company, the shares of which trade on the NYSE at prices at, above or below the Fund's Official NAV. The Fund's objective is to seek  long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities (i) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is the People's Republic of China ("China"), or (ii) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China. 

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-china-fund-inc-announces-additional-information-to-be-provided-on-its-website-301052434.html

SOURCE The China Fund, Inc.

