The China-ASEAN Mayors' Forum 2019 kicks off in Guangxi

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-ASEAN Mayors' Forum 2019 kicked off on September 18 in Nanning, capital of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Themed "Promoting Cooperation between and Sustainable Development of China-ASEAN Cities, Jointly Creating a Bright Future along the Silk Road", this year's forum invited over 300 guests from China and other countries to deliberate on the sustainable development of cities. CRI Online provided media support at the event.

With a focus on regional cultural cooperation and joint development between China and ASEAN countries, guests focused on three key topics - connectivity, business cooperation, and improved livelihoods - in a move to facilitate quality, sustainable exchanges and partnerships between China and ASEAN cities in terms of policies, facilities, trade, investment and people-to-people ties, while building a China-ASEAN community that recognizes and respects the region's shared destiny.

At the event, Chen Wu, Chairman of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, called for a concerted effort to build the western Land-Sea Trade Corridor, enhance ties and bonds between China and ASEAN, upgrade the China-ASEAN Information Harbor, develop a digital "silk road" and a financial hub that includes ASEAN, as well as facilitate capital flows between China and the ASEAN countries. Mr. Chen added that Guangxi plans to accelerate the work involved in setting up of a free-trade pilot zone, as part of larger effort to act on new development opportunities, create new drivers of cooperation and exchanges and facilitate implementation of five major development ideas for sustainable development in the real world.

The China-ASEAN Mayor Forum has been successfully held four times since 2005. The participating mayors hail from nearly 200 cities across more than 20 Chinese provinces and municipalities, as well as nine ASEAN countries. More than 80% of the participants are municipal mayors or higher-ranking government officials.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190920/2587344-1

SOURCE CRIONLINE