The Chili's Chicken Sandwich Is Here To Put All Other Chicken Sandwiches To Shame

DALLAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chili's Chicken Sandwich is here. For a limited time only that is, and it's serious about being the best. Because we only serve the best to our Guests here at Chili's® Grill & Bar. Starting today, My Chili's Rewards (MCR) members across the nation can enjoy the new delectable, hand-battered, hand-breaded, and made-to-perfection chicken sandwich on our exclusive 3 for $10 menu through June 30. Oh, and did we mention our new Secret Sauce that's so craveably addictive your taste buds are going to beg for more?

One bite, and there will be no doubt who reigns supreme.

If your mouth isn't watering yet, get ready. Imagine biting into this: a buttered and toasted brioche bun, drizzled with our new Secret Sauce, topped with a tomato slice, an exceptional piece of juicy, crispy hand-battered and hand-breaded fried chicken breast drizzled with even more of our Secret Sauce, topped with lettuce and the other half of the buttered and toasted brioche bun. Of course, it's served with fries too.

"We didn't want to create just another chicken sandwich. We're all about food perfection and wanted to create the best chicken sandwich. And that takes time," said Michael Breed, vice president of marketing at Chili's. "We've been testing a chicken sandwich and our new Secret Sauce for over a year to ensure we give our Guests the perfect bite — a bite that's full of flavor and makes you want another bite and another — and we've done just that with the Chili's Chicken Sandwich."

"What sets our sandwich apart from the rest is the Secret Sauce. Plus, we're providing it at a value you just can't beat," added Breed.

MCR members can order this exceptionally savory Chili's Chicken Sandwich in restaurant, To-Go or for delivery through the Chili's app or on chilis.com for just $10 as part of our exclusive 3 for $10 menu. For those who aren't familiar with our 3 for $10 offer, you can order a non-alcoholic beverage, an appetizer, AND an entrée for just $10. What's not to love about that? If you're not an MCR member but want to get in on this special and scrumptious offer, you can join our loyalty program today. Problem solved.

Don't wait, because this Chili's Chicken Sandwich is only here for a limited time. So, get off your bum and find a Chili's near you here.

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously — but not ourselves — because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $70 million through our annual Create-A-Pepper campaign benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook @Chilis or join us on TikTok @chilisofficial.

