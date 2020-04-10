The Chicago Teacher Residency to Provide Intensive Virtual Teaching Training to Resident Teachers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

CHICAGO, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the state-wide remote learning requirements prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago's Academy for Urban School Leadership (AUSL) will begin providing intensive virtual teacher training to residents in its Chicago Teacher Residency (CTR) program.

Residents in the Chicago Teacher Residency (CTR) are career changers training to teach in Chicago Public Schools.

Public Schools. CTR will prepare residents to deliver remote teaching in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On completion of the program, teacher residents will receive Google Educator Certification, meaning they will be well-equipped to provide remote learning options to students.

The Chicago Teacher Residency, which trains and places teachers in Chicago Public Schools, has reacted swiftly to the challenges prompted by the COVID-19 health crisis and will pivot to include virtual teaching courses for the residents in the program.

"The Chicago Teacher Residency has consistently worked to help level the playing field in under-resourced, economically disadvantaged communities," AUSL Executive Director Don Feinstein said. "The CTR team quickly adapted to the 'new normal' COVID-19 has created by modifying our teacher residency program to provide virtual class instruction for teachers preparing for their teaching career."

The CTR is a full-time, one-year urban teacher apprenticeship program that works to address Chicago's teacher shortage by offering career changers real-life classroom experience alongside an experienced mentor teacher.

The current CTR cohort consists of 44 resident teachers, 59% of whom are residents of color, and 31% are men. Residents will receive Google level 1 and level 2 Certified educator classroom training. Modules will help teachers integrate technology into their classroom lessons and will include topics such as "Ready to Use Technology in the Classroom".

"This year, Teacher Residents focused on providing excellent education to our students by cultivating a classroom environment and academic instruction built on rigor, relevance, and relationships. Becoming Google Certified Educators will allow Residents to respond to our students' current needs, and help us to confidently support and guide the twenty-first-century learners, problem solvers, and leaders in our classrooms," stated Carieann K Boyd-Small, Teacher Resident at the Marquette School of Excellence. Carieann teaches Grade 6 Science and Social Science.

About AUSL: The Academy for Urban School Leadership is a nonprofit school management organization that leads one of the largest CPS school networks in Chicago, with 31 neighborhood Schools of Excellence. The Chicago Teacher Residency was developed in partnership with Chicago Public Schools 2001, with its first class of residents graduating in 2002/2003. With over 1,100 graduates, the Chicago Teacher Residency is one of the first residency programs in the country.

For more information on the Chicago Teacher Residency Program, go to https://ctrchicago.org/

