The Chedi Xinchang Opens on 1st August 2021

|
01.08.2021 03:45:00
SHANGHAI, August 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chedi Xinchang, a most expected new staycation destination and second The Chedi hotel in mainland China, opens on the day in the Nineteen Peaks Scenic Xinchang, an area known locally as the "Little Guilin South of the Yangtze River", in Zhejiang province, which deliver a luxury resort experience along Han Fei River and in the secluded valley surrounded by mountains, cliffs and forests.
Designed by a famous architect HBA, the resort blends in with the surrounding nature without compromising its personality. As the third luxury resort hotel of Golden Union Group, the location of The Chedi Xinchang was selected due to the uniqueness of the surroundings. Architected to blend in with the area's idyllic landscape, the 45,000 square meter resort is peacefully ensconced within a secluded valley in the Nineteen Peaks Scenic Area. 93 Villas including 92 riverfront villas and 1 located on a hilltop above this scenic and serene landscape and is accessible by a landmark inclined 206-meter long, 139-meter high aerial tramway, offering breathtaking views of the 19 peaks as one ascends to the top.
The resort is equipped with an indoor constant-temperature swimming pool, an outdoor infinity pool, a gym, a recreation center, a kids club and an outdoor recreation area. A number of indoor and outdoor activities for all ages are always on offer, including pottery making, horseback riding, fishing and flower picking. Not to be missed is the spa experience at one of the resort's five spas, each one equipped with private bathrooms and relaxation areas. In addition, the 300-square-meter Grand Ballroom, including an open air auditorium and a heart-shaped lawn, is an ideal venue for those important moments in one's life.
Every journey spent at The Chedi Xinchang is a dialogue between humanity and nature, a fusion of fashion and tradition, and an encounter between your mind and body and nature.
A paradise in eastern Zhejiang, uniquely built with craftsmanship, now open for discerning guests.
SOURCE The Chedi Xinchang
Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV
1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.
Inside
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Anleger nehmen im Freitagshandel Gewinne mit -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts, wogegen sich der deutsche Leitindex mit einem Verlust aus der Woche verabschiedete. Nach den neuen Höchstständen vom Vortag gab die Wall Street nach. Auf rotem Terrain präsentierten sich am Freitag die Märkte in Fernost.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}